The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Elections News Politics

Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff

U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished in fourth place with 13.8% of the vote on Feb. 28. Garcia’s endorsement was coveted by both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

By  Fran Spielman
 Updated  
SHARE Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson poses for a photo with former mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia after Garcia endorsed Johnson during a news conference at La Villita Community Church on the Southwest Side, Friday morning, March 17, 2023.

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson was endorsed Friday by U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Vanquished mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday endorsed Brandon Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff, reuniting Chicago’s fractured family of progressives.

Garcia finished in fourth place with 13.8% of the vote on Feb. 28. It was a humiliating defeat for a candidate who started the race as the apparent frontrunner.

Garcia fell fast after Mayor Lori Lightfoot blanketed the television airwaves with commercials attempting to tie Garcia to two indicted powerhouses: former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and former crypto-currency kingpin Samuel Bankman Fried.

Nevertheless, Garcia’s endorsement was coveted by both Johnson and Paul Vallas and it’s a huge get for Johnson.

If Garcia campaigns enthusiastically for Johnson and helps to boost Hispanic turnout that was anemic in Round One, it could help carry Johnson over the finish line.

Related

Vallas did surprisingly well among Hispanics on Feb. 28 and managed to win several Hispanic-majority wards, including the 10th Ward on the Far Southeast Side and the 30th Ward on the Northwest Side.

Political strategists have said Vallas needs roughly half the Hispanic vote to win the April 4 runoff. Garcia’s support for Johnson could make that more difficult for Vallas.

On the day after the Feb. 28 election, veteran political consultant Joe Trippi, who continues to advise the Vallas campaign, tried to minimize the impact of a Garcia endorsement, knowing full well that it was coming.

“What’s he got? 14%? We did very well in the Hispanic community,” Trippi said.

“I’m not sure that coalitions forged in the past are aligning in the same way,” he added.

Johnson’s campaign manager Jason Lee begs to differ. He called Garcia’s support of Johnson the “most significant endorsement you can get amongst the Round One challengers.”

“We know his strength amongst Latino voters. That group is largely undecided. His validation, his support — not only him but also other elected officials from the Southwest Side — goes a long way to helping validate Brandon amongst those voters. And that could be significant in convincing those voters that Brandon is the right choice, the better choice for Chicago,” Lee said.

Related

During the Round One campaign, Johnson accused Garcia of “abandoning the progressive movement” by “copying and pasting” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s failed plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime.

“It’s unfortunate that Congressman Garcia has abandoned the progressive movement. … He is proposing an agenda that is being moved by the Fraternal Order of Police. Progressives understand … that safe communities require investments,” Johnson said.

Lee hedged when asked whether Johnson has apologized for those remarks.

“Campaigns are emotional. They’re very heated. Things happen. In the heat of battle, things are said that you wouldn’t say otherwise. You might not necessarily even believe in the exact way that you said it,” Lee said.

“We’ve had some really good conversations with Congressman Garcia and also his supporters to contextualize those comments and make clear that those don’t reflect our respect and admiration for both the congressman and also the political organization that he’s built over 40 years that’s been on the leading edge of social justice in this city, beginning with Rudy Lozano, who the congressman worked with.”

Just last week, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates predicted that Garcia would endorse Johnson, in part, because he owes the CTU, for whom Johnson works as a paid organizer.

In 2015, Garcia forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into Chicago’s first mayoral runoff on the strength of foot soldiers and campaign cash provided by the Chicago Teachers Union. Garcia stepped in when then-CTU President Karen Lewis dropped out of the race after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

This time, Garcia took so long to make up his mind, the progressive coalition of labor unions and political groups that supported Garcia’s 2015 mayoral campaign endorsed Johnson.

“The city of Chicago is gonna need progressive leadership and I know that Congressman Garcia is going to be responsible as an elder statesman, to bring his support along with the support of the 22nd Ward to the forefront at this point. It depends on it,” Davis Gates told the Sun-Times last week.

Next Up In Elections
From handshakes to hand grenades: Vallas lobs his own verbal bombs in lively debate with Johnson
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
Write-in ballots force Taliaferro into 29th Ward runoff — but La Spata ekes out reelection in 1st
Former mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green endorses Vallas; Kwame Raoul first statewide official to back Johnson in runoff
Video poker in Chicago? Vallas and Johnson say deal us in
Vallas, Johnson distance themselves from past comments on curbing crime at public safety forum
The Latest
Prison.jpeg
Crime
Former Illinois prison guard gets 20-year sentence for fatal beating
In pleading for leniency Alex Banta said he took a job as a prison guard at 23 and had no idea how it would change him.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Brandon Miller #24 o the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 15 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Columnists
March Madness and murder investigations shouldn’t mix
Brandon Miller has no business playing in the NCAA college basketball tournament. And it shouldn’t be up to coach Nate Oats to make the decision.
By Gene Lyons
 
CBRSuspect1.jpg
Crime
Burglars drill through wall of vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach vault of bank next door
The agency did not say how much money the burglars got away with from the Bank of America at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave. early Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_Community_Alert___Wanted_for_Hit_and_Run___4th_District_2.png
Crime
Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Avalon Park
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: College junior gets a nose stud, and grandma’s aghast
Some family members fear it’s a sign that the quiet, polite, studious 20-year-old is trying to rebel.
By Abigail Van Buren
 