The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Elections News Metro/State

Florida Gov. DeSantis to hit Peoria this week — and how he’ll play depends entirely on which party you ask

Organizers of the downstate Lincoln Day Dinner say DeSantis will “speak on his successful Florida Blueprint,” as Republicans “fight the radical Progressive Left’s Marxist agenda here in Illinois.” But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “DeSantis’ views are not what we call freedom in Illinois.”

By  Tina Sfondeles
 Updated  
SHARE Florida Gov. DeSantis to hit Peoria this week — and how he’ll play depends entirely on which party you ask
&nbsp;Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees as he arrives at an event on his nationwide book tour in Smyrna, Georgia in March.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees as he arrives at an event on his nationwide book tour in Smyrna, Georgia in March.

Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hit Illinois on Friday for a sold-out keynote address in Peoria — with Republicans eager to hear about the potential presidential candidate’s “conservative record of success” and Democrats denouncing “the cruelty he peddles for political gain.”

Organizers of the Peoria and Tazewell County Lincoln Day Dinner — one of the state’s largest GOP gatherings — say DeSantis will “speak on his successful Florida Blueprint,” as Republicans in the state “fight the radical Progressive Left’s Marxist agenda here in Illinois.”

DeSantis’ visit is a boost for some of the state’s Republicans, who last year saw major electoral losses stemming from a party splintered between its conservative and more moderate wings. 

But Illinois Democrats are certainly not rolling out the welcome mat for the conservative firebrand who has signed legislation this year that has further emboldened his political agenda.

Those include the Heartbeat Protection Act, which prohibits doctors from performing abortions after six weeks in most cases — and a bill that authorized concealed carry without a permit, which takes effect on July 1. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has railed on DeSantis’ policies for years and is viewed politically as the antithesis of the Florida governor, said in a statement to the Sun-Times, “In Illinois, we reject the cruelty he peddles for political gain.”

“DeSantis’ views are not what we call freedom in Illinois. His appearance at the Illinois GOP Lincoln Dinner this week is in direct opposition to everything Abraham Lincoln stood for.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a downtown abortion rights rally in June 2022.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a downtown abortion rights rally in June 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

“In his second inaugural address, President Lincoln called upon Americans to act with malice towards none and charity for all,” Pritzker said. “Governor DeSantis has made a political career out of inciting malice against anyone who looks or believes differently than he does and eschewing charity for those most in need.”

And Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez told the Sun-Times, “Hate and extremism will never go unchallenged in Illinois, and Ron DeSantis’ policies are not welcome here.”

DeSantis last visited Illinois in February, giving a speech before a crowd of Chicago Fraternal Order of Police members in Elmhurst that caused a stir in the Chicago mayoral race. The union had endorsed Paul Vallas, who in turn denounced DeSantis’ visit.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential run soon, is also likely to sign a trio of bills passed by the Republican-majority Florida General Assembly that will affect the state’s transgender community, including a bill that will prohibit transgender children from receiving gender-affirming treatments.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami on Tuesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami on Tuesday.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

Another bill restricts teachers, faculty and students from using the pronouns of their choice in public schools — and another prohibits transgender people from using a bathroom that matches their gender identity while in government buildings. 

The Democrat-led Illinois General Assembly is going in the opposite direction, as the state seeks to counteract anti-LGBTQ legislation passed in surrounding Republican-led states.

Pritzker plans to sign a measure that would help affirm LGBTQ youth in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services system by replacing words such as“mother” with “person who gives birth” and “he or she” to “minor.” Another measure awaiting Pritzker’s signature would require state agencies to track employees who identify as non-binary or gender non-conforming.

While DeSantis last year signed a bill that gave parents and county residents the ability to select and remove school library books, Illinois lawmakers last week passed a measure that would allow Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to only authorize grant funding to libraries that adhere to the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights,

Alexi Giannoulias declares victory in the race for Illinois secretary of state at his election party at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in November.

Alexi Giannoulias declares victory in the race for Illinois secretary of state at his election party at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in November.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

That document argues that reading materials should not be removed because of “partisan or personal disapproval.”

The Illinois bill is viewed as the nation’s first legislation to prevent book bans.

GOP organizers of the Peoria event say 1,150 are expected to attend the sold-out dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, which has already raised $250,000. Other speakers include Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White and U.S Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.

“The enthusiasm around this year’s dinner is incredible,” Tazewell County GOP Chairman Jim Rule said in an email to the Sun-Times  “Governor DeSantis is one of the strongest Republican voices in our country and our record-breaking response this year is a testament to his conservative record of success.”

In announcing DeSantis as the annual event’s speaker, LaHood called the Florida governor “one of the preeminent conservative voices in our country, fighting back against the radical left.” LaHood, who served as the co-chair in Illinois for former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, has been a vocal ally of Trump. LaHood was also endorsed by Trump last year.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley launched her own presidential campaign in February. And Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, has also formed a presidential exploratory committee. Trump announced last November that he’d seek another presidential run.

Next Up In Elections
Will Ramirez-Rosa’s new Council leadership roles be ‘big step forward’ for progressives — or kick in the pants to developers?
City’s first Police District Council members sworn in for ‘historical opportunity’
Accused of bilking Vallas campaign out of $680,000, consultant says allegations are ‘shameful and unfounded’
Mayor-elect Johnson’s plans to double number of summer jobs for Chicago’s teens might require some work
Vallas sues consultant who allegedly defrauded campaign out of $680,000
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
The Latest
The Cubs’ performance has given team president Jed Hoyer reason to smile.
Cubs
Good times aren’t back at Wrigley yet, but you can see them from here
The Cubs making logical moves, plus struggling division rivals, means happy days might be returning to the North Side.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Vincent van Gogh, “Factories at Clichy,” 1887. Saint Louis Art Museum, Funds given by Mrs. Mark C. Steinberg by exchange
Art
Art Institute’s new Van Gogh exhibit a showcase for works we barely know
A new exhibition takes the first-ever in-depth look at artworks created by Van Gogh and four of his fellow Post-Impressionists in Asnières and other nearby locales along the Seine River just outside of Paris.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team
Caruso had no problem petitioning for the honor last month, and on Tuesday it became his reality. Not only was Caruso named first team on the defensive end, but the first Bull to do it since Joakim Noah accomplished the feat back in the 2013-14 season.
By Joe Cowley
 
BLACKSTONE_050723_01.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Cops’ delayed response to find fatally wounded officer, Lightfoot’s last week in office and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Motorist killed, Illinois state trooper seriously wounded in downstate shootout on Interstate 64
The trooper had pulled off to the side of the interstate around 3 a.m. to help a woman and a man stranded in their vehicle, according to the state police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 