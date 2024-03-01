The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Elections Politics

Early voting for March 19 primary expands Monday across Chicago, Cook County

Chicago residents can vote early at any site in the city regardless of their address, through March 18.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
Residents are pictured voting in the June 2022 primary at Warren Park in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Voters across Chicago and the rest of Cook County will have more places to cast a ballot in person starting next week ahead of the March 19 primary election.

Beginning Monday, early voting sites will open in each of the city’s 50 wards, while 53 sites will open at dozens of village halls, courthouses, community centers and other venues across the suburbs.

Chicago residents can vote early at any site in the city, and suburban residents can do so at any site in the county, regardless of their addresses. That changes on Election Day, when residents voting in person must do so at their home precincts.

Chicago’s early voting sites — which join two Loop sites that have been open since mid-February — will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.

The county sites will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends through March 18.

Residents also have until March 14 to request a mail ballot, which must be postmarked by March 19. Secure drop boxes for completed mail ballots are available at early voting sites.

More than 163,000 Chicagoans so far have applied to vote by mail, as have 84,000 suburbanites, election officials said.

City and county officials are still looking for more poll workers, who can make from $170-255 in the city and $250-400 in the suburbs.

Suburban locations are listed on the Cook County Clerk’s website. Here’s a list of early voting sites in Chicago:

Ward 1
Goldblatts Building
1615 W. Chicago Ave.
Ward 2
Near North Library
310 W. Division St.
Ward 3
Dawson Technical Institute
3901 S. State St.
Ward 4
Dr. Martin Luther King Center
4314 S. Cottage Gr.
Ward 5
Southside YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
Ward 6
Whitney Young Library
415 E. 79th St.
Ward 7
Trumbull Park
2400 E. 105th St.
Ward 8
Olive Harvey College
10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Ward 9
Palmer Park
201 E. 111th St.
Ward 10
Vodak-East Side Library
3710 E. 106th St.
Ward 11
McGuane Park
2901 S. Poplar Ave.
Ward 12
McKinley Park Library
1915 W. 35th St.
Ward 13
Clearing Library
6423 W. 63rd Pl.
Ward 14
Archer Heights Library
5055 S. Archer Ave.
Ward 15
Brighton Park Community Campus (Park No. 596)
4830 S. Western Ave.
Ward 16
Lindblom Park
6054 S. Damen Ave.
Ward 17
Thurgood Marshall Library
7506 S. Racine Ave.
Ward 18
Wrightwood Ashburn Library
8530 S. Kedzie Ave.
Ward 19
Mt Greenwood Park
3721 W. 111th St.
Ward 20
Bessie Coleman Library
731 E. 63rd St.
Ward 21
West Pullman Library
830 W. 119th St.
Ward 22
Toman Library
2708 S. Pulaski Rd.
Ward 23
Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish
5157 S. McVicker Ave.
Ward 24
St. Agatha Catholic Parish
3151 W. Douglas Blvd.
Ward 25
Rudy Lozano Library
1805 S. Loomis St.
Ward 26
Humboldt Park Library
1605 N. Troy St.
Ward 27
Union Park Field House 
1501 W. Randolph St.
Ward 28
West Side Learning Center
4624 W. Madison St.
Ward 29
Amundsen Park
6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
Ward 30
Kilbourn Park
3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.
Ward 31
Portage Cragin Library
5108 W. Belmont Ave.
Ward 32
Bucktown-Wicker Park Library
1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Ward 33
American Indian Center
3401 W. Ainslie St.
Ward 34
UIC Student Center East
750 S. Halsted St.
Ward 35
Northeastern IL University El Centro
3390 N. Avondale Ave.
Ward 36
West Belmont Library
3104 N. Narragansett Ave.
Ward 37
West Chicago Library
4856 W. Chicago Ave.
Ward 38
Hiawatha Park
8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
Ward 39
North Park Village Admin. Building
5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
Ward 40
Budlong Woods Library
5630 N. Lincoln Ave.
Ward 41
Roden Library
6083 N. Northwest Hwy.
Ward 42
Maggie Daley Park Fieldhouse
337 E. Randolph St.
Ward 43
Lincoln Park Library
1150 W. Fullerton Ave.
Ward 44
Merlo Library
644 W. Belmont Ave.
Ward 45
Kolping Society of Chicago
5826 N. Elston Ave.
Ward 46
Truman College
1145 W. Wilson Ave.
Ward 47
Welles Park
2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
Ward 48
Edgewater Library
6000 N. Broadway St.
Ward 49
Willye B. White Park
1610 W. Howard St.
Ward 50
Northtown Library
6800 N. Western Ave.
Downtown
Chicago Board of Elections
69 W. Washington, 6th Floor
Downtown
Supersite
191 N. Clark St.
