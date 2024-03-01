Early voting for March 19 primary expands Monday across Chicago, Cook County

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Voters across Chicago and the rest of Cook County will have more places to cast a ballot in person starting next week ahead of the March 19 primary election.

Beginning Monday, early voting sites will open in each of the city’s 50 wards, while 53 sites will open at dozens of village halls, courthouses, community centers and other venues across the suburbs.

Chicago residents can vote early at any site in the city, and suburban residents can do so at any site in the county, regardless of their addresses. That changes on Election Day, when residents voting in person must do so at their home precincts.

Chicago’s early voting sites — which join two Loop sites that have been open since mid-February — will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.

The county sites will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends through March 18.

Residents also have until March 14 to request a mail ballot, which must be postmarked by March 19. Secure drop boxes for completed mail ballots are available at early voting sites.

More than 163,000 Chicagoans so far have applied to vote by mail, as have 84,000 suburbanites, election officials said.

City and county officials are still looking for more poll workers , who can make from $170-255 in the city and $250-400 in the suburbs .