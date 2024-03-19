The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
It’s in the hands of voters now, as they cast Illinois primary ballots in a slew of pivotal races

A long primary campaign season reaches its crescendo Tuesday. Here’s a final look at the top races on the ballot.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
Patricia Walsh, 71, of Lincoln Park, receives her "I Voted!" sticker after early voting in the Feb. 28 municipal election at the Lincoln Park Branch Library on Feb. 13, 2023. The polls close Tuesday evening.

The campaign trail comes to a head on Tuesday.

After months of shaking hands, stuffing mailboxes and flooding the airwaves with ads, scores of political candidates across Illinois will hand their fates to the voters in hopes of advancing to November’s general election.

But most of the local-level electoral drama will be resolved tonight in many of the contests around deep-blue Chicago, where a Democratic nomination usually signals smooth campaign sailing into the fall. That’s also the case for many Republican-leaning areas of the state, where a GOP primary win can suggest a candidate is as good as elected.

Either way, it comes down to the voice of the voters — a voice that hasn’t been especially loud just yet. Early voting and mail ballot numbers suggest a lower turnout than the past two presidential primaries, with about 158,000 ballots cast in the city as of Monday night, compared to 244,000 at the same point in 2020 and 161,000 in 2016.

There’s still time to change that, though. The polls are open until 7 p.m., and all mail ballots postmarked by March 19 will be counted.

Here’s a look at the top races:

Cook County state’s attorney

Perhaps the most closely watched race of the Democratic primary pits former judge Eileen O’Neill Burke against University of Chicago lecturer Clayton Harris III, a contest that will leave the winner heavily favored to replace outgoing Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.

Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.

Anthony Vazquez and Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Both O’Neill Burke and Harris have embraced parts of Foxx’s progressive — and often polarizing — agenda, but O’Neill Burke has positioned herself as a reform candidate taking a tougher stance on crime.

Harris, who has the influential backing of the Cook County Democratic Party, claims his opponent would “take us back to the bad old days when we were the nation’s wrongful convictions capital.”

‘Bring Chicago Home’

Mayor Brandon Johnson isn’t on the ballot, but a top priority on his progressive agenda is.

After a failed court challenge from real estate industry groups who aimed to remove the referendum from the ballot, Chicagoans are voting on whether the city should be allowed to increase the one-time tax on high-end real estate transactions, with proceeds earmarked to address homelessness.

Opponents say the measure would stifle development — and that it’s ripe for a renewed legal challenge after the election.

Supporters argue that wealthy buyers can afford the tiered hike on purchases over $1 million, and that it’s a small price to help shelter an estimated 68,000-plus Chicagoans without stable housing.

Congressional races

Longtime West Side Rep. Danny Davis could face one of the toughest Democratic primary challenges of his career in a five-way race with especially fierce bids from Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and progressive activist Kina Collins. Teacher Nikhil Bhatia and Kouri Marshall are also vying for the seat Davis has held since former President Bill Clinton was in office.

Running for the Democratic nomination for the 7th Congressional seat from left to right are: Nikhil Bhatia, Kina Collins, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, incumbent U.S. Rep. Danny Davis and Kouri Marshall

Running for the Democratic nomination for the 7th Congressional seat from left to right are: Nikhil Bhatia, Kina Collins, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, incumbent U.S. Rep. Danny Davis and Kouri Marshall

Photos courtesy of the candidates

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia faces his first congressional primary challenge from Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) in their Southwest Side district, while Rep. Bill Foster takes on a bid from attorney Qasim Rashid in a district that stretches to the far northwest suburbs.

And downstate, Republican Rep. Mike Bost is trying to stave off the campaign of former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump who saw the former president’s endorsement go to the incumbent.

Illinois Supreme Court

In a race that has put racial politics in a spotlight, Justice Joy Cunningham — only the second Black woman on the state’s high court — faces a Democratic primary challenge from Appellate Judge Jesse Reyes, who aims to become the court’s first Latino justice.

Reyes says it’s time for Latinos who now account for more than a quarter of Cook County’s population to be represented on the bench, while Cunningham says she has proven herself as a justice since being appointed in 2022.

Cook County gets three seats on the Illinois Supreme Court, and the winner is expected to run unopposed to maintain Democrats’ 5-2 majority.

Statehouse races

The Northwest Side’s 20th state Senate District race quickly emerged as one of the most costly of the primary, with millions flowing to incumbent Sen. Natalie Toro, who was appointed to the post last summer. The Chicago Teachers Union and progressive superstar Sen. Bernie Sanders are backing organizer Graciela Guzmán, while self-funded physician David Nayak and activist Geary Yonker look to play spoiler.

Graciela Guzmán (left), a Chicago Teachers Union organizer who is challenging state Sen. Natalie Toro (right) in the March Democratic primary election.

Graciela Guzmán (left), a Chicago Teachers Union organizer who is challenging state Sen. Natalie Toro (right) in the March Democratic primary election.

Pat Nabong and Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

And state Rep. Mary Flowers, the General Assembly’s longest-serving African American lawmaker, is fighting to keep her 31st District South Side seat over Michael Crawford. The challenger is backed by Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who is trying to oust his own caucus member due to allegations of abusive behavior. She denies wrongdoing — and says “I’m not there to serve this guy."

Cook County circuit court clerk

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez has to defend her seat against Mariyana Spyropoulos, a longtime commissioner on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago who has the backing of the Cook County Democratic Party.

It wouldn’t be the first time Martinez has bucked the slated opponent, like she did in 2020 to take office as the county’s top court recordkeeper.

Spyropoulos has slammed Martinez for taking campaign donations from staffers — though the commissioner has acknowledged taking money from vendors for the water reclamation district.

