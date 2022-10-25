The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News

Shedd wants your help picking a name for one of its rescued sea otters

The choices are Jade, Sunny or Willow.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Shedd wants your help picking a name for one of its rescued sea otters
Shedd Aquarium is seeking the public’s help in choosing a name for one of its two new rescued sea otters. Right now, their names are “926” and “929.”

Shedd Aquarium is seeking the public’s help in choosing a name for one of its two new rescued sea otters. Right now, their names are “926” and “929.”

Provided

Because “929” isn’t a proper name — unless, perhaps, you’re the child of a Hollywood celebrity — Shedd Aquarium is looking for some help naming one of its rescued sea otters.

Otter 929 and Otter 926 were just 2 weeks old when they were discovered, separately, along the California coast, according to Shedd officials. Neither their mothers nor any other adult otters were anywhere nearby at the time. Staff at the Aquarium of the Pacific took care of the pups before they were brought to Chicago.

The otters are now 9 months old, both female, and have been living behind the scenes at the aquarium.

“Now, both otters have been introduced to the otter habitat and can occasionally be seen by guests that visit the aquarium. As with all sea otters at the aquarium, the newest additions will still have access to behind-the-scenes spaces as well,” Shedd staff said.

If you want to help pick a name — the Shedd animal care team plans to vote for a name for 926 — you have one week. Here are your choices: Jade, Sunny or Willow.

There is no limit on how many times you can vote for a name, but voting closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Expect an announcement on the names on Nov. 1. To vote, go to sheddaquarium.jotform.com/nhelms/name-a-sea-otter/.

Sea otters are the smallest marine species and are members of the weasel family. Adult females can weigh up to 60 pounds, while males might reach 90 pounds.

Next Up In Entertainment
Adidas ends partnership with Ye following antisemitic remarks
Dear Abby: Hosts’ shoe ban could be risky for their diabetic dad
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
6 Halloween concerts you don’t want to miss
Leslie Jordan, starred as Beverley Leslie on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 67
Ye documentary shelved, rapper dropped by agency following antisemitic remarks
The Latest
Tony Namrod (left) and Suzanne Stone embrace upon meeting after almost 30 years.
Columnists
Decades later, she meets the rescuer she never knew she had
Suzanne Stone had no idea how she got to the hospital after her car crashed on that frigid night. An old newspaper story hanging on the wall of a restaurant was the key to her finally being able to thank the man who helped her.
By Neil Steinberg
 
City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff picket Oct. 6, 2022, outside Harold Washington College.
Education
City Colleges of Chicago faculty, staff plan to strike next week
Nearly 1,500 faculty at seven campuses will strike Nov. 2 if a contract isn’t reached, the Cook County College Teachers Union announced Tuesday.
By David Struett
 
tape.jpg
Crime
Fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy inside home on South Side appears to be accidental, source says
Jaiden Hines was shot in the head about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
St. Rita’s Morez Johnson, Jr., (35) moves into position for a rebound against Denmark-Olar’s Tykeem Ross (12).
High School Basketball
Preseason pressure barometer: The coaches, teams and players facing big expectations
Where does the pressure lie, fair or not, for a few of the central figures of this upcoming season?
By Joe Henricksen
 
AP22294659495955.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Adidas ends partnership with Ye following antisemitic remarks
The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act.
By Associated Press
 