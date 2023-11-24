The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Education

University of Chicago student Garrett Chalfin created The New York Times crossword puzzle in Sunday’s Sun-Times

Chalfin, 19, spent over a year creating his latest one, which was published in last Sunday’s New York Times and is in Sunday’s Chicago Sun-Times.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE University of Chicago student Garrett Chalfin created The New York Times crossword puzzle in Sunday’s Sun-Times
Garrett Chalfin, a first-year student at the University of Chicago, who says he loves finding time to create crossword puzzles like the one that appears in Sunday’s Sun-Times.

Garrett Chalfin, a first-year student at the University of Chicago, says he loves finding time to create crossword puzzles like the one that appears in Sunday’s Sun-Times.

LinkedIn

At 19, Garrett Chalfin has landed his second crossword puzzle in a Sunday edition of The New York Times — an impressive feat for a cruciverbalist of any age. 

Chalfin — whose puzzle also appears in Sunday’s Chicago Sun-Times — worked on it for more than a year before submitting it last spring, during his senior year of high school.

A New Yorker who’s now a first-year student at the University of Chicago and figuring out what to major in, he balances puzzle-making with classes.

This is his fourth puzzle, second for a Sunday. He has five more puzzles that have been accepted and will be running in the future. 

When did you start creating crossword puzzles?

At summer camp. I went to a very sporty athletic camp, and I was a nerdy, academic child. I got along quite well with my sportier peers, but we didn’t really have an activity that we could both partake in and enjoy. I found that solving crossword puzzles was a good way for us all to connect and have fun together. 

Even though I was maybe 12 or 13 at the time, I said, “What if I make one?” So I made a very crummy crossword puzzle and sent it to [New York Times puzzle editor] Will Shortz, and it was politically but very quickly rejected.

Then, during COVID, I had some more free time on my hands, and I was bored in June of 2020. I was just scrolling on my computer and seeing if there were any things for me to do, and I came across the crossword software I downloaded those years ago. I started playing around with it again.

What went into this puzzle?

One day, I heard “right on the money.” I thought that would be a good way to clue a turning puzzle, which is where answers from the puzzle turn between multiple answers. I let it stew for about a year. 

Getting a puzzle accepted in The New York Times is quite challenging, and this type of turning genre is one of those tried-and-true genres. The burden to get one published is quite higher because they want something new or a little different. So I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could make the puzzle particularly refined

How do you balance this with being a student?

I think crossword puzzles are almost an ideal hobby for me because I genuinely find it incredibly fun. In the same way that playing video games might be fun or playing your favorite sport might be fun, crossword puzzles are that equivalent to me.

What’s the reaction of your classmates or professors?

I don’t think any of my professors know about it. I enjoy that. I like having my little secret life. 

It was quite funny a couple of weeks ago, in one of my classes, someone walked up to me and said they solved my crossword puzzle. 

I also have made quite a few friends through crossword puzzles. On campus, The Chicago Maroon [newspaper] has their own crossword section. So I’ve been able to meet other people who are interested in constructing there.

I’ve also been able to meet other people who really like solving puzzles and who kind of already knew that I existed just by virtue of, keeping up with who gets puzzles published in The New York Times. And some of them have ended up being some of my best friends because turns out people that love crosswords tend to have quite a lot of other things in common.

Is this something you hope to do more in the future?

If I got a stable crossword editing position, it would be hard for me to turn that down. I even more so view crosswords as a lifelong hobby and something that I will enjoy doing when I’m 80, hopefully even older than 80.

All you need to write a crossword puzzle is a computer or, if I have enough time, a pencil and paper. So whether I’m on a plane, in Chicago or anywhere around the world that has Wi-Fi, I’ll be able to write a crossword puzzle. And that’s very cool.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I doubt wife told the whole story about her affairs
Reunion of The State brings decades of comedy experience to Chicago stage
Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar; actor says it ‘never happened’
Astronaut Kellie Gerardi brought Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets to space
Dear Abby: Sister has told lies about our family for years
The Latest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline of a game against Purdue. He accepted a three-game suspension in a sign-stealing case, but the university said the Big Ten Conference “has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations.”
Other Views
The Michigan sign-stealing case shows Americans are fed up with cheating
The public is worn down by relentless shenanigans — from the sports world to political gamesmanship, voter suppression, multiple alleged criminal conspiracies and even a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
By Eldon Ham
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I doubt wife told the whole story about her affairs
Man doesn’t think he’ll ever get over her recent confession of two infidelities more than 20 years ago.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Attendees hold hands and dance in a circle while drummers sing and play their instruments during a round dance event at the American Indian Center in the Albany Park neighborhood in March 2022.
Other Views
Chicago has been a welcoming city for centuries
Native Americans started it all, making Chicago a welcoming place to “DuSables” of all colors, creeds, orientations and socio-economic backgrounds, Buildings Commissioner Matthew W. Beaudet writes.
By Matthew W. Beaudet
 
Firefighters work a crash scene involving a head-on collision between a car and a semi-tractor trailer. The 2004 crash killed two sisters from California in a Chrysler PT Cruiser rental car which, unbeknownst to them, had an open recall for a power-steering hose defect.
The Watchdogs
Used-car dealers keep selling vehicles despite safety recalls. We found dozens for sale.
There’s no federal law to keep them from selling used vehicles with open, unaddressed recalls for defects that could kill you. What we found available might surprise you.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Rev. Richard J. McGrath, former president of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, in 2006.
The Watchdogs
Catholic order, New Lenox school pay $2 million over accusation ex-principal raped a student
The payout is in a lawsuit regarding the Rev. Richard McGrath, an Augustinian priest who ran Providence Catholic High School — and took the Fifth when asked about child pornography.
By Robert Herguth
 