Friday, December 22, 2023
Kwanzaa in Chicago: Where to celebrate the weeklong holiday

Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, celebrates the African heritage and history within African American culture.

By  Kade Heather
   
city_college_of_chicago.jpeg

A Kwanzaa celebration at Malcolm X College in 2022. The college is hosting a celebration each day of the weeklong holiday in 2023.

J. Garcia/City Colleges of Chicago

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday celebrating the African heritage and history within African American culture, begins Tuesday.

Barbara Meschino, who has been co-producing Malcolm X College’s Kwanzaa celebrations for almost 20 years, said the holiday brings a “sense of community” to Chicago.

“It brings us together when we think about our families and our communities and our ties to our rich cultural heritage,” Meschino said.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by activist and author Maulana Karenga as a way to reaffirm African heritage and culture, and reinforce the seven principles, which represent the seven days of the holiday.

The seven principles are: umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

“Those seven principles go for each day of Kwanzaa, but it’s all centered and representative of what we should all live by,” said Sydney Adams, another co-producer of the Malcolm X College celebration.

Celebrations of the holiday include different rituals each day, drumming, dance performances and live music. Seven candles — one black, three red and three green, with each representing one of the principles — are lit one-by-one each day.

Here are some ways to celebrate Kwanzaa this year in the Chicago area:

Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Daily Kwanzaa celebration at Malcolm X College

The events are free and open to the public, and will feature a vendor market and live performances.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Dec. 26: Kwanzaa at Bronzeville Children’s Museum

The $5 event (free for members) will entail storytelling, crafts, music, singing, face painting and a visit from the children’s museum’s Kwanzaa King.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: 9301 S. Stony Island Ave.

Dec. 26: Chi-Village organization hosts inaugural Kwanzaa celebration and vendor market

The free event starts with workshops, such as classes on West African dance and music for behavioral strategy, until 2 p.m. followed by music and dance performances by local artists. Local vendors also will be selling products.

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Dec. 26: DIY Workshop: Kwanzaa fabric bags at Chicago Public Library’s West Chicago Avenue branch

A canvas bag, stencils and fabric markers in black, red and green — the colors of Kwanzaa — will be provided for participants to create their own designed bags.

When: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

Dec. 26: Kwanzaa celebration at Robert Crown Community Center

The free event features local food vendors, artists, an arts and crafts area, a drum circle, dance performances and storytelling.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1801 Main St., Evanston

Dec. 27: Kwanzaa observance program at DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

The free celebration teaches the core values of Kwanzaa and involves African dancers and drummers, as well as a market and storytelling for kids.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 740 E. 56th Place

Dec. 27: Family Craft Table Kwanzaa celebration at Chicago Public Library’s Little Italy branch

The event is free, but it requires registration with a parent or guardian’s email address. Suitable for kids ages 3 and older, each family gets one kit to create a beaded corn craft.

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: 1336 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 27: Chi-Village organization hosts youth Kwanzaa celebration

The free event starts with morning affirmation, followed by art and music workshops. Local vendors also will be selling products.

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Dec. 28: Poetic Kwanzaa with Oba William King at Chicago Public Library’s Woodson Regional

The free event, for all ages, is “fun and interactive,” featuring poetry, folk tales, drumming and cultural songs. Oba William King, known as the “poetic storyteller,” will discuss the seven principles of Kwanzaa and demonstrate the language of Kiswahili.

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: 9525 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 28: Annual Kwanzaa gala at Sunlight Foundation

Registration is required for this $40 event, which is a traditional celebration of Kwanzaa featuring dancing and music at the Shine Bright Community Center.

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Dec. 30: Beading Fun for Kwanzaa crafts at Chicago Public Library

The free event allows people to create their own bracelets and other jewelry with provided materials.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: 3436 S. King Drive

