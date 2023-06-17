The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’

The two-day weekend festival was particularly important this year, some attendees said, in light of attacks of LGBTQ+ rights across the country.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago Pride Fest’s return to Northalsted brings ‘Absolute queer joy’
Boy J performs at the Chicago Pride Fest Saturday in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Boy J performs at the Chicago Pride Fest Saturday in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Matthew Baldwin has become a veteran of pride events in the city since his first time celebrating “living out and proud” when he was 22. 

Now 54, Baldwin said he hopes that the greater visibility of celebrations like this weekend’s Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood makes it easier for younger LGBTQ+ people to be proud and open about who they are.

“Kids are coming out now at 12, 13-years-old, how fantastic is that?” Baldwin said at the festival Saturday. “Every generation gets raised up by the previous generation. The people before me had a harder time than I did, and the people after me will hopefully have an easier time.”

Baldwin said visible pride celebrations were particularly important this year because LGBTQ+ rights were under attack across the country, with trans youth being the biggest targets. 

“I feel like we’re sliding backwards… It’s even more important now to say we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it,” he said.

Matthew Baldwin shows his cap that reads, “Make America femme again,” on Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Matthew Baldwin shows his cap that reads, “Make America femme again,” on Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

This year’s two-day festival features three stages lining Halsted Street for music and drag performances by top names like Heather Small, Cookiee Kawaii and Ariana and the Rose, among others.

The $15 suggested donation to get in helps to pay the performers and fund community programs.

Rising punk band Meet Me @ the Altar was among several headliners on Saturday, and French singer JORDY is set to close the festival on Sunday.

Other attractions include vendors selling clothing, food and drinks, and competitions like a dance exhibition and a high heel race for prizes.

Toph Shulkin, 16, of Lincoln Park, was one of thousands who attended Saturday.

“It makes me very happy,” said Shulkin, who came with his mother. “I just love seeing everybody dressed in rainbows and I love seeing people who are just like me.”

While he has been attending pride events for years, the fest was his first after having his name legally changed. 

Toph Shulkin poses Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest with a transgender pride flag.

Toph Shulkin poses Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest with a transgender pride flag.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Saturday’s event was Vanessa Montoya’s very first pride celebration in Chicago. The 33-year-old said she was moving to the West Side on Tuesday with her “best friend” and wife of two months, Shevonn Damper.

Montoya said she was looking forward to spending time at the festival with her “found family,” a term often used by those in the queer community who build familial bonds with other LGBTQ+ people, sometimes in place of lost blood relatives. 

“You’re among people who love and respect you,” Montoya said. “I think a lot of the queer community doesn’t find that in their biological families, they feel rejected, so I think when we call each other family it’s a way to say if your biological family won’t accept you, we will unconditionally.”

Couple Vanessa Montoya (in black) and Shevonn Damper dance together on Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Couple Vanessa Montoya (in black) and Shevonn Damper dance together on Saturday at the Chicago Pride Fest in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lindsay Jones, a Denver native, ended up at the festival this year while visiting her cousin who lives in the neighborhood.

She also found the atmosphere welcoming — but a lot of fun, too.

“This is absolute queer joy right now… It can’t always be about struggle. Take a step back, smile, laugh and get up again tomorrow morning,” she said.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Husband seems to change during extended stay with his mother
Horoscope for Saturday, June 17, 2023
Enrique Bunbury vive su resurgimiento
From tuba concerto to ‘Mission: Impossible’ — CSO and Riccardo Muti achieve splendidly lighthearted program
When your kids love ‘Mars Attacks!’ Chicago tattoo shop owner figured you need a mural with aliens
Dear Abby: My partner isn’t making friends, despite my help
The Latest
061523_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Sky facing tough stretch of games as they try to snap losing streak
Between now and the WNBA All-Star break, the Sky have nine games, six of them against top-five opponents. The other three are against the Dream and the Fever, both the Sky have already lost to once.
By Annie Costabile
 
Filephoto.png
News
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
They were shot in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tim Anderson walks through the dugout during a game against the Minnesota Twins on May 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
Tim Anderson dropped from leadoff spot but doesn’t finish White Sox’ win in 11 innings
Andrew Benintendi hit first and Anderson second in the Sox’ first game since 2019 without Anderson leading off.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1499260703.jpg
Cubs
Justin Steele returns, Cubs beat Orioles for fifth straight win
The Cubs have won five straight and seven of eight and pulled to within four games of the .500 mark.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Juvenile driving stolen car causes fatal crash on West Side: police
The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 