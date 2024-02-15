The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Theater

‘Girl from the North Country': How does it feel when the downtrodden sing Dylan songs? Captivating

Artist’s classic tunes deepen the characters in Conor McPherson’s melancholy musical now at CIBC Theatre.

By  Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Girl from the North Country': How does it feel when the downtrodden sing Dylan songs? Captivating
Aidan Wharton (from left), David Benoit, Jennifer Blood and Jeremy Webb in "Girl From the North Country."

Aidan Wharton (from left), David Benoit, Jennifer Blood and Jeremy Webb in “Girl From the North Country.”

Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Somewhere in between an ensemble Eugene O’Neill drama and a jukebox musical lives “Girl from the North Country,” an unusual, mesmerizingly melancholic show from playwright/director Conor McPherson that incorporates a collection of classic songs from Bob Dylan such as “Slow Train,” “I Want You,” “All Along the Watchtower” and “Forever Young.”

The Irish McPherson is among the most prominent of contemporary playwrights. His work was nearly ubiquitous at major Chicago institutions in the 2000s and early 2010s, with “The Weir,” “Dublin Carol,” “The Seafarer,” and “The Night Alive” at Steppenwolf, “Shining City” at Goodman, “Port Authority” and his adaptation of Strindberg’s “Dance of Death” at Writers Theatre.

Yet he’s hardly a household name, a classification to which Mr. Dylan certainly belongs. You know, he’s that guy who wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, transitioned folk music to electric, and won the Nobel Prize for literature for the poetry of his work.

So the first thing to know about “Girl from the North Country” is that Dylan’s music is put to McPherson’s purposes. In some cases, you might not even immediately recognize the songs, as they’re significantly re-orchestrated and arranged by Simon Hale. You will never hear a “Like a Rolling Stone” like this one, a plaintive, lonely plea for understanding, with the question “How does it feel?” ringing out as if it were the title.

It feels deeply sorrowful, is the answer.

'Girl from the North Country'

When: Through Feb. 25

Where: CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe

Tickets: $35-$129

Info: broadwayinchicago.com

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission

McPherson’s play with music is set in Duluth, Minnesota — Dylan’s birthplace — in 1934 (seven years before he was born). It’s the Great Depression, and the Lane family, led by patriarch Nick (John Schiappa), runs a low-end boarding house that’s on the verge of being foreclosed on. The characters who seek refuge here each have a similar story of desperation, although some work hard at the start to hide it. There’s a couple (David Benoit, Jill Van Velzer, both particularly great) with a mentally challenged son (Aidan Wharton) who’ve hit hard times, a smarmy bible salesman (Jeremy Webb), a determined boxer (Matt Manuel) recently released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and more.

Then there are daily visitors, seeking a cure for their loneliness, including a doctor (Alan Ariano) who serves as an “Our Town”-like narrator, and an elderly shoe shop owner (a standout acting performance amid an awful lot of good ones from Jay Russell), encouraged by Nick to woo his pregnant, adopted daughter (Sharaé Moultrie).

McPherson uses the songs not to advance plot, but to deepen the characters, to give voice to their inner beings. They sing not so much to other characters as to themselves, and sometimes it switches the traditional interpretation of the lyrics. Among the most poignant of these is when Van Velzer sings “Sweetheart Like You,” as an inner monologue: “There’s only one step down from here, baby/It’s called the land of permanent bliss/What’s a sweetheart like you doing in a dump like this?”

She’s also playing the drums while she sings that, even though there’s an upstage four-member band that generally handles the music.

An elderly man (Jay Russell) is encouraged to court the landlord's pregnant daughter (Sharaé Moultrie) in "Girl From the North Country."

An elderly man (Jay Russell) is encouraged to court the landlord’s pregnant daughter (Sharaé Moultrie) in “Girl From the North Country.”

Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

It’s that type of odd choice that reminds us McPherson, as both writer and director, has a knack for the stylized and offbeat. He’s the type of writer whose work is as much about mood as story. There’s mystery and anguish and uniquely Irish bleak humor that seems to emanate from his characters and language. There are few writers who can leave you with as specific and yet complex a feeling — a longing sadness mixed with a sense of poetic beauty.

It turns out that can be a darn good description of the effect of Dylan’s canon too. He came through town in October with his low-key, gratifying “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, and I left feeling similarly affected.

There’s a gnawing flaw here that kept pulling me out of the world, which is lovingly rendered by set and costume designer Rae Smith. One of the main characters, Elizabeth Lane, played and sung powerfully by Jennifer Blood, has a mental illness that comes across as a convenience. Amid many hyper-real characters, she stands out as a theatrical cliché, putting a limit on the potency of the ending.

Still, this is a captivating piece that I can imagine living on in regional theaters for years to come if they can manage the ensemble size. It’s had a rough ride, opening and closing on Broadway at the onset of the pandemic and proceeding forward in fits and starts after.

“Girl from the North Country” requires setting aside some expectations, but it’s uncommon and uncommonly good.


Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: How do I feed guest who only eats fast food?
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024
‘This Is Me ... Now': Jennifer Lopez looks back at her tempestuous love life in strange, often stunning film
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 15-21: The Mix
New Adler Planetarium sky show ponders the possibility of a multiverse — Chicago-style
‘The New Look’ a fashion flashback that’s anything but lightweight
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where two teenaged CPS high school students were shot and killed outside Innovations High School in the first block of North Wabash Avenue in The Loop, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Other Views
A proposal in Springfield would let CPS local school councils make final decision on cops in schools
We’ve seen firsthand that school resource officers do not “police” students but mentor them, state Rep. Mary Gill and Carisa Parker, a member of a local school council, write.
By State Rep. Mary Gill and Carisa Parker
 
United States Postal Service Reports Lost Of 2.3 Billion, As Its Delivering Fewer Packages
Crime
Uptown man charged with burglary, identity theft after allegedly stealing mail
Jonathan Minter, 37, faces seven felony charges related to mail theft.
By Mary Norkol
 
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Venezuela,&nbsp;camp at the Grand Crossing police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. On Saturday, 28-year-old Venezuelan migrant Yerlianny Romero was shot and wounded while holding her child outside the Chicago police station.
Columnists
Home truths: One of Chicago’s toughest problems is creating homes for the unhoused
Chicago faces myriad pressures to help people find a permanent place to live, whether they struggle with addiction, trekked through the Darién Gap to build a better life in the U.S., or can’t make ends meet.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Obit Gullett Baseball
MLB
Don Gullett, a World Series champion pitcher with the Reds and Yankees, dies at 73
Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games.
By Associated Press
 
EARLYVOTING-021624.jpg
Elections
Early voting opens in the Loop for March primary — ‘We have a country to fix’
The early voting supersite at 191 N. Clark St. opened Thursday as well as the Chicago Board of Elections sixth-floor office at 69 W. Washington St.
By Violet Miller
 