The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

ABC 7’s Roz Varon reflects on meeting Oprah, covering Obama, ahead of April retirement

Known as Chicago’s first TV traffic reporter on morning news, Varon will sign off for the final time on April 5, after 35 years at WLS-Channel 7.

By  Erica Thompson
   
SHARE ABC 7’s Roz Varon reflects on meeting Oprah, covering Obama, ahead of April retirement
roz-varon-latest-head-shot-1.jpg

Roz Varon, ABC 7’s top traffic and transportation reporter, will retire on April 5 after 35 years at the station.

Courtesy ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago’s first TV traffic reporter on the morning news will sign off for the final time this spring.

Roz Varon, ABC 7 Chicago's top traffic and transportation reporter, will retire on April 5 after 35 years at the station, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The Emmy-winning reporter and stage 4 breast cancer survivor is celebrated for helping Chicagoans navigate daily commutes, informing viewers about events and advocating for cancer prevention and awareness.

“I am incredibly grateful to all of our viewers," Varon told the Sun-Times. "I find it very gratifying that I have been able to help so many people get to their destinations in a safe and timely manner.”

Now 66, Varon got her start as a radio traffic reporter after graduating from Columbia College Chicago. She said her first audition for the gig with WLS-Channel 7 was “awful.”

“I went home and had a pity party and then I said, ‘Wait a minute, who am I competing against?’ ” Varon recalled in a video on the ABC 7 website.

“Everybody else came from radio and they were all terrible, too. So, I was competing against myself. And I went and made another audition tape and I wrote a letter and I came back and said, ‘I’m the person that you want to hire for this job because I know traffic in Chicago like nobody else.’ ”

Related

Varon made good on her promise, becoming a popular presence on the station since 1989.

"There's no doubt that Roz's pioneering efforts on the traffic beat have paved the way for others in Chicago and around the country," ABC 7 President and General Manager John Idler said in the announcement. “We congratulate Roz on her many achievements, professionally and personally."

Roz Varon delivers a remote traffic report in 2011 for ABC 7 Chicago.

Roz Varon delivers a remote traffic report in 2011 for ABC 7 Chicago.

Courtesy of ABC 7

Following her cancer diagnosis in 2006, Varon decided to use her platform to help others with their own battles.

"I thought by talking about this and saying cancer is not necessarily a death sentence, it gave me an opportunity to educate and be a conduit for somebody who doesn’t know where to turn," Varon told the Sun-Times.

Varon also won the Illinois Broadcasters Association's Silver Dome Award for her breast cancer special, "Faces of Inspiration."

Related

Varon can count Oprah Winfrey among her many fans; the iconic television host invited Varon to participate in an "anchor makeover show" in the '90s.

Years later, during her recovery, Varon attended a taping of Winfrey's show, and was invited to stay and meet with the host.

“It meant so much to me that she took the time to talk to me and take pictures," Varon said. "She said, 'Take that wig off, be proud.' So, I whipped it off.”

Winfrey also gave Varon a card, which Varon kept.

"You can beat this," Winfrey wrote. "I’m thinking of you and praying for your healing.”

Related

ABC 7 veteran traffic reporter Roz Varon's headshot from 1989, when she began her career at the Chicago TV station.

ABC 7 veteran traffic reporter Roz Varon’s headshot from 1989, when she began her career at the Chicago TV station.

Courtesy of ABC 7

In addition to reporting on traffic and transportation, Varon developed the award-winning “Weekender” series highlighting Chicago-area events. She also published a book, "On the Road with Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life.”

The book includes the story of her trip via train to Barack Obama's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

"I had no credentials, I had no press passes," said Varon, who eventually found a way to document the event for ABC 7, sending in pictures and video. “That will always stand out because I was able to not only finagle my way to get on the lawn, but I was able to finagle my way into [an inaugural] ball.”

Varon said she looks forward to sleeping, exercising, spending time with her dogs and cat, and visiting her 28-year-old daughter in New Mexico. She also said she'll consider writing another book about her travels.

In addition to making history in Chicago, Roz is one of the first TV traffic reporters in the entire United States — though she said her research indicates she might actually be the first.

“I have claimed that title,” she said. “That would make me very happy to be my legacy. And if you find out somebody else did it before me, don’t tell me.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ a darkly funny road trip, covers a lot of ground
Dear Abby: Should my family know my partner is HIV-positive?
‘Ordinary Angels’ warms hearts with extraordinary woman’s story of kindness
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
Bayless Family Foundation issues $510,000 in grants to 4 Chicago theaters
‘Matchbox Magic Flute’ transforms Mozart’s classic, taking it to fabulous new heights
The Latest
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls have a lot to prove to themselves after November Boston massacre
It might have been rock bottom for the 2023-24 Bulls, strolling into Boston and getting thumped by 27. With the second half of the season resuming on Thursday and the Celtics in the United Center, revenge time?
By Joe Cowley
 
Messages written to Daveon Gibson and the other two victims on a sign during a candlelight vigil in honor of Daveon Gibson and two other students outside of Trinity Church at 1244 W Thorndale Ave in Edgewater blocks away from Senn Highschool, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Three students were shot leaving one dead and two wounded.
Crime
Two boys, 14 and 17, charged with killing Senn High student, wounding 2 others
The teens were charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Wednesday morning.
By Mohammad SamraSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Former McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale walks in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Wednesday.
Chicago corruption trials
Ex-McCook police chief gets more than 2 years in prison for extortion that ‘takes my breath away,’ judge says
Mario DePasquale pleaded guilty late last summer to the extortion conspiracy involving former McCook Mayor Jeff Tobolski. On Wednesday, he insisted his crimes were completely out of character.
By Jon Seidel
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Disciplinary cases before Chicago Police Board could be halted even longer amid court battle
The battle over police discipline stems from an arbitrator’s finding that state labor law affords the union’s rank-and-file members the right to seek “final and binding arbitration,” like other public sector employees.
By Tom Schuba
 
Connor Bedard playing defense.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard learning better positions for backchecking
Bedard has tried to play a more complete game since returning from injury, hustling back on defense and being feistier on the ice.
By Ben Pope
 