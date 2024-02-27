Chicago’s latest Taylor Swift pop-up bar features karaoke, braceletmaking

Chicago Swifties must have good "Karma."

Bourbon on Division's new Taylor Swift-inspired karaoke pop-up bar will let fans "Bejeweled" as they sing their hearts out to their favorite Swift songs.

The limited-time pop-up will have more than music courtesy of bracelet-making stations, Swift-inspired cocktails, trivia and a photo booth — a veritable Swiftie "Wonderland."

Want that red-lip classic Swift look? VIP ticket holders can create and engrave their own red lipstick.

The pop-up is for all ages and will take place March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 15. General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. (You must be 21+over with valid ID to purchase/consume alcoholic beverages.)

The event comes as fans await Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," scheduled for release on April 19.

Swift took over Chicago when she sold-out three Soldier Field shows last June. She's credited for helping Illinois break its hotel revenue record during her shows here.

The pop superstar is taking The Eras Tour international now, but is scheduled to return to the U.S. in October for shows in Miami and New Orleans, followed by Indianapolis in November. The concert film is currently available for rent on various platforms, and exclusively in an expanded edition on Disney+ starting March 15.