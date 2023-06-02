Taylor Swift
Stories on pop superstar Taylor Swift and her Swifties.
Taylor Swift is officially in her ‘Chicago Era.’ Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.
If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here are a few ways you can celebrate this week.
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
Taylor Swift performs three sold-out shows at Soldier Field this weekend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.
The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.
Will you be the “Lucky One” that wins a pair of tickets to one of Swift’s three sold-out shows in Chicago?
Here’s our guide to music events in the coming months.
Most Read