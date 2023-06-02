The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift

Stories on pop superstar Taylor Swift and her Swifties.

Taylor Swift in concert May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Entertainment and Culture
Taylor Swift is officially in her ‘Chicago Era.’ Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.
If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here are a few ways you can celebrate this week.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Taylor Swift fans in Chicago outside of Soldier Field holding merchandise
Music
Taylor Swift Chicago shows: How to get to Soldier Field, where to buy merch and how to comply with the bag policy
By Katie Anthony
 
Anti-Cruelty Society cat adoption poster
News
Anti-Cruelty Society offering $13 cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Karma is a cat, and you can get your own furry friend this weekend for just $13.
By Katelyn Haas
 
merlin_113774828.jpg
Music
Swifties, Chicago prepare for Taylor Swift’s Soldier Field dates
Taylor Swift performs three sold-out shows at Soldier Field this weekend. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By Catherine Odom and Katie Anthony
 
SwiftFish5.jpg
Outdoors
Swifties will hamper fishers’ driving access to Northerly Island
Concerts by Taylor Swift have cut off driving access to Northerly Island for multiple days around this weekend.
By Dale Bowman
 
Taylor_Swift_The_Eras_Tour___Nashville.jpg
Music
4 Taylor Swift tickets go to winner of raffle benefiting Albany Park school program
The donated tickets to a Soldier Field concert are being raffled off to benefit students with autism and intellectual disabilities at Roosevelt High School.
By Darel Jevens
 
Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.&nbsp;
Music
Taylor Swift fans: Capital One offering chance to win tickets to Soldier Field shows
Will you be the “Lucky One” that wins a pair of tickets to one of Swift’s three sold-out shows in Chicago?
By Katie Anthony
 
merlin_85562519.jpg
Music
Concert Guide 2023: Summer concerts are back and booming in the Chicago area
Here’s our guide to music events in the coming months.
By Joanna Gaden
 
Most Read
Chicago Police Department’s reform chief resigns, claims ‘retaliation’
Friends plead, ‘Hang on, Billy, stay with me, Billy’ after man was fatally shot in Lake View
12 killed, 48 wounded in Memorial Day weekend violence in Chicago
City’s most violent Memorial Day weekend in 7 years ‘intolerable,’ Mayor Brandon Johnson says
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding