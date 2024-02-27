Diversity of cultures and perspectives reflected in new exhibits, events at Chicago Cultural Center

It’s amazing what an artist can do with a little enamel, acrylic paint, hosiery and a brick.

Visitors to the Chicago Cultural Center will see the results of Victoria Martinez’s work with those materials and more in her “Braiding Histories” exhibition, which runs April 6 through July 28. A transdisciplinary artist based in Chicago, Martinez has created an eclectic collection of pieces inspired by “the body, the urban environment, architecture and graffiti.”

“Braiding Histories” is just one of multiple spring and summer exhibitions, concerts, dance performances, film screenings, talks and other free events announced recently by the center, located at 78 E. Washington St. The arts programming represents a diversity of cultures and perspectives within Chicago and beyond.

The center has been strengthening its programming for both the public and emerging and underrepresented artists so that it is a true "cultural hub," said Nancy Villafranca, who is the deputy commissioner of programming for the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

“It’s important that, at any given moment, for anyone walking into the cultural center, it’s a snapshot of the diversity of art and culture in our city,” she added.

Two other new exhibitions will utilize photography to shine a light on social and political landscapes.

From April 20 through Aug. 4, “Images on which to build, 1970s-1990s” will feature photos of lesbian, trans and queer grassroots organizing.

"It tells the story of activism and organizing and the way that art helps in those causes," Villafranca said. "It’s really important history that is not often shared with the broader public.”

From May 4 through Aug. 25, attendees can also view 10 photos depicting places and reflecting on identity and culture in “Opening Passages: Artists Respond to Chicago and Paris.” The multi-venue exhibition stretches across several locations in the city, and features work from Chicago- and Paris-based artists.

“Immigrant owned, Yuzhen, Yummy Yummy Noodles, Chicago (Chinatown).” The photo can be seen in “Opening Passages: Artists Respond to Chicago and Paris,” which runs from May 4 through Aug. 25 at Chicago Cultural Center. Jonathan Castillo

"We also strive to present art from all over the world," Villafranca said. "And so any time that Chicago artists can be in conversation with national and international artists, that’s also important to [show]."

Among other highlights are two continuing exhibitions that examine themes of conflict and ingenuity. Open through Dec. 8, “Surviving the Long Wars: Transformative Threads” features artists’ responses to both the “American Indian Wars” and “Global War on Terror.” Presented with the Design Museum of Chicago, the ongoing “Great Ideas of Humanity: One of a Series” includes works that celebrate the sharing of ideas and philosophies across the globe.

Visitors to the center can check out all new and continuing exhibitions from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 11 at the Spring Open House, which features live music and a professional development fair.

Music-lovers may also enjoy the free “Under the Dome” concert, featuring Mexican-born singer Rudy De Anda, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 18. Dance-lovers can get a behind-the-scenes look at works in progress by attending the “Dance Residency Open Studio Series,” which highlights the creativity of more than a dozen Chicago-based dancers performing on separate days throughout the season.

“On top of all the programming, the building itself is gorgeous and it’s a landmark, and sometimes people are just interested in the architecture itself," Villafranca said. “I hope more Chicagoans come. It’s their center.”

For more information, including a full list of spring and summer arts programming at the Chicago Cultural Center, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.

