The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Chicago Nation/World

‘Ghost Army’ veteran from Hoffman Estates among Congressional Gold Medal awardees

101-year-old Bernie Bluestein was among those celebrated on Thursdasy in Washington D.C., for their bravery as part of the World War II secret unit.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Ghost Army’ veteran from Hoffman Estates among Congressional Gold Medal awardees
US Ghost Army Medals-03.JPGHouse Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., right, presents Ghost Army member Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., with a medal during a ceremony to honor members of the secretive WWII-era unit with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. | AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (right) presents Ghost Army member Bernard Bluestein of Hoffman Estates with a medal during a ceremony to honor members of the secretive WWII-era “Ghost Army” unit with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

For decades, their mission during World War II was a secret. With inflatable tanks, trucks and planes, combined with sound effects, radio trickery, costume uniforms and acting, the American military units that became known as the Ghost Army helped outwit the enemy.

This week, the handful of soldiers who survive — including 100-year-old Bernie Bluestein of Hoffman Estates — were finally recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal, awarded Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.

Others attending Thursday included 100-year-old Seymour Nussenbaum of Monroe Township, New Jersey and John Christman, 99, of Leesburg, New Jersey.

“It was like putting on a big production,” Nussenbaum said. “We have had in some cases people impersonating generals, putting on a general's uniform and walking around the streets.”

Nussenbaum, who grew up in New York City, was studying art at the Pratt Institute before he was drafted and eventually joined a unit specializing in camouflage that was part of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops.

“Our mission was to fool the enemy, to put on a big act,” said Nussenbaum, a painter who who went on to have a career in commercial art.

Ghost Army members John Christman, of Leesburg, N.J., second from left standing, Seymour Nussenbaum, of Monroe Township, N.J, in wheelchair at left, and Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., in wheelchair at right, join military and congressional officials as members of their secretive WWII-era unit are presented with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. | AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ghost Army members John Christman, of Leesburg, N.J. (second from left standing), Seymour Nussenbaum, of Monroe Township, N.J. (in wheelchair at left) and Bernard Bluestein of Hoffman Estates (in wheelchair with cap), join military and congressional officials as members of their secretive WWII-era unit are presented with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony Thursday in in Washington, D.C.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The legislation to honor the military units with the Congressional Gold Medal — Congress' highest honor — was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. That came after almost a decade of work by family members of the soldiers and Rick Beyer, a filmmaker and author who has who helped bring their story to light after their mission was declassified in 1996. Beyer, president of the the Ghost Army Legacy Project, produced and directed the 2013 documentary “The Ghost Army" and co-authored the 2015 book “The Ghost Army of World War II.”

“I just want to make sure it’s not forgotten," Beyer said. “I think it’s a great use of ingenuity, creativity on the battlefield.”

Related

The Ghost Army included about 1,100 soldiers in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, which carried out about 20 battlefield deceptions in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany, and around 200 soldiers in the 3133rd Signal Company Special, which carried out two deceptions in Italy.

Beyer said their missions, carried out near the front lines, likely saved thousands of American lives.

One of the biggest missions, called Operation Viersen, came in March 1945 when the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops' deception drew German units away from the point on the Rhine River where the 9th Army was actually crossing.

“They had hundreds of inflatables set up," Beyer said. “They had their sound trucks operating for multiple nights. They had other units attached to them. They had set up multiple phony headquarters and staffed them with officers who were pretending to be colonels.”

GHOSTARMY-021124-12.jpg Bernie Bluestein, a member of the so-called “Ghost Army,” speaks with a Sun-Times reporter in his Hoffman Estates home in February.

Bernie Bluestein, a member of the so-called “Ghost Army,” speaks with a Sun-Times reporter in his Hoffman Estates home in February.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

“This was an all-hands-on-deck affair and it was completely successful," Beyer said. “It fooled the Germans. They moved their troops to the river opposite where the deception was.”

In September 1944, the Ghost Army helped fill a gap in Gen. George Patton's line during an attack on the Germans in the French city of Metz.

“They end up holding this part of the line for eight days, which is really long in terms of doing a deception, trying to keep up appearances,” Beyer said.

Kim Seale of Dallas will be among the family members attending the ceremony. His father's work in the Ghost Army came as a surprise to him when — about six months after his father's death at the age of 84 in 2001 — he spoke to a Ghost Army member who was putting together a reunion.

“I said, ‘What do you mean, Ghost Army?’” Seale said.

“My Dad never talked about it," Seale said. “He kept the oath.”

He said his father, Oscar Seale, who was a captain, had told him that at one point during the war that he had transitioned from a tank division to serving as a courier. Seale said he now thinks that's when his father joined the Ghost Army.

“It’s been a 20-plus year journey of learning about the Ghost Army, learning about what my Dad did, learning about what the men did and just being amazed at that story,” he said.

This photo provided by the Ghost Army Legacy Project shows a Jeep getting new bumper markings for special effects For decades, their mission during World War II was a secret. With inflatable tanks, trucks and planes, combined with sound effects, radio trickery, costume uniforms and acting, the American military units that became known as the Ghost Army helped outwit the enemy. Now, they are being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (National Archives/Ghost Army Legacy Project via AP) ORG XMIT: NY751

This photo provided by the Ghost Army Legacy Project shows a Jeep getting new bumper markings for special effects For decades, their mission during World War II was a secret. With inflatable tanks, trucks and planes, combined with sound effects, radio trickery, costume uniforms and acting, the American military units that became known as the Ghost Army helped outwit the enemy. The company was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

National Archives/Ghost Army Legacy Project via AP

A medal is displayed during a ceremony to honor members of the Ghost Army, a secretive WWII-era unit, with the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ORG XMIT: DCMS104

A Congressional Gold Medal is displayed during a ceremony to honor members of the Ghost Army, a secretive WWII-era unit, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., talks with well-wishers after a ceremony to honor members of their secretive WWII-era unit with the Congressional Gold Medal on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ORG XMIT: DCMS106

Bernard Bluestein, of Hoffman Estates, talks with well-wishers after a ceremony to honor members of their secretive WWII-era unit with the Congressional Gold Medal on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Washington.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Next Up In Entertainment
Tavern on Rush to reopen at new location — across the street from its old Gold Coast spot
Chicago art curator Stephanie Cristello finds there’s much to savor in unique displays
New York City Ballet celebrates Balanchine, Wheeldon, Peck in superb opening program in Chicago
Dear Abby: Wife helped me beat cancer, but now she’s drinking too much
‘Immaculate': Ideas are deep but scares are cheap in Sydney Sweeney’s creepy convent
Horoscope for Thursday, March 21, 2024
The Latest
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks was the starting pitcher during a Spring opening game versus the White Sox at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-23-2024.
Cubs
Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad claim last spots in Cubs Opening Day rotation
Veteran lefty Drew Smyly is set to begin the season in a relief role, and Hayden Wesneski is competing for a bullpen spot.
By Maddie Lee
 
Someone to Watch in ’24
Chicago art curator Stephanie Cristello finds there’s much to savor in unique displays
“In order to make it look like it fits, you have to do something that’s a little more daring than what you would do in a space that just has white walls and florescent lights,” Cristello says of exhibits.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-21 at 4.47.36 PM.png
Education
Buses again aren’t guaranteed for CPS general education students next year, officials say
A bus driver shortage that has plagued school districts nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted and forced officials to prioritize special education and homeless students as required by law.
By Nader Issa
 
Morehead State v Illinois
College Sports
Illinois pours it on in the second half to beat Morehead State 85-69 in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Illini leaned heavily on Terrence Shannon Jr., got a big life from Dain Dainja and — whoa — Marcus Domask went for a triple-double.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
Decisions still forthcoming on White Sox roster, manager Pedro Grifol says
“They’re critical,” Grifol said as Sox near end of spring training.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 