‘Trap meets western': Fans dress for the occasion as Bad Bunny kicks off Chicago leg of Most Wanted Tour

Bell-bottoms, bandannas and cowboy hats were on full display as Bad Bunny fans flocked to the United Center Thursday for the first of the mega-star's three sold-out shows in Chicago.

Many concertgoers' outfits were inspired by the cover of the Puerto Rican native's latest album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," released in October.

Sandra Walker, 27, and Dane Blackwell, 31, said they tried to mesh western-wear with Bad Bunny's origins in trap music.

"We were inspired by his whole cowboy vibes, but he’s also a trap artist, so I was trying to go for trap meets western," Walker said. "I love everything about him. His music, his style, the way he writes his songs, he’s so real."

She said the singer has returned to his roots with his new album.

"When he first started on SoundCloud it was all trap, and so when he came out with this new album I feel like it all came full circle. Because that’s how we all knew him as — the die-hard fans."

Dane Blackwell (left) and his partner, Sandra Walker, were inspired by Bad Bunny's western-meets-trap vibes.

Brothers Oliver Pantoja, 23, and Isaac Pantoja, 19, said they threw their outfits together after getting tickets to the show at the last minute. Both wore sunglasses — the singer is well-known for sporting many styles — and Isaac in a cowboy hat.

"He represents a lot of underrepresented groups, and it’s cool that he welcomes a lot of them," Oliver said. "Whether you’re a person of color, gay, straight, trans. His music falls under this huge umbrella that it’s for anyone. I'm looking forward to the whole thing. We’re just really excited."

Isaac Pantoja (left) and his brother Oliver arrive at the United Center Thursday for Bad Bunny's concert. "He represents a lot of underrepresented groups, and it's cool that he welcomes a lot of them," Oliver says of the superstar.

For 19-year-old Sandy Yanez, Thursday's show was her first concert ever. She wore a cowboy hat with jeweled hearts dangling from the brim.

Sandy Yanez says Thursday's Bad Bunny show was her first concert ever.

Mother-daughter duo Teresa Mata, 57, and Carolina Mata, 24, have made seeing Bad Bunny live a tradition: Thursday's show was Teresa's third Bad Bunny concert, while Carolina has been to five.

"I love this album so much, it’s so different," Carolina said. "I think it’s going to be so much fun, especially because I'm with her. We love him. We love the energy that he brings every time he’s in Chicago."

"You’re never too old for Bad Bunny. I love everything about him," Teresa said.

Teresa Mata, 57, and her daughter Carolina, 24, have seen Bad Bunny a combined eight times. "You're never too old for Bad Bunny," Teresa says.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sisters Jessica Cordero, 29, and Janise Cordero, 36, wore matching cowboy hats and boots. The two, who were born and raised in Puerto Rico, moved to Chicago a few years ago. They said they jumped at the opportunity to see him perform in their new hometown.

"We are from Puerto Rico, so we have to be here," Janise said. "We love his music and how he expresses his love of us and Puerto Rico."

