The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Obituaries

UFC fighter Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite, dies at 56

Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE UFC fighter Taylor Wily, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite, dies at 56
Actor Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, gestures to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in Seattle on June 14, 2014.

Actor Taylor Wily (pictured in 2014), known for his roles on “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I,” has died at 56.

Elaine Thompson/AP, File

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Wily, a former sumo wrestler who became known for his role as confidential informant Kamekona Tupuola on both “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I,” has died, his friend and a “Hawaii Five-0” producer both said Friday. He was 56.

“Hawaii Five-0” executive producer Peter M. Lenkov confirmed his death to The Associated Press and shared multiple tributes to the actor on Instagram, writing “I am devastated. Heartbroken” in a caption of a photo of the two.

KITV 4, based in Honolulu, was the first to report Wily’s death on Thursday. Additional details about the cause remain unknown. TV and radio personality Lina Girl Langi said on the show “Island Life Live” that she announced the news “with a heavy heart,” as Wily was a friend.

Lenkov, Wily’s longtime friend and collaborator, shared a second post later on Thursday with a video montage featuring photos and clips with Wily. He wrote, “You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”

Wily played Kamekona on “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 through 2020 and became a fan-favorite. He continued in the same role with the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” and made a memorable appearance as a hotel worker in the 2008 comedy “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

Before he began acting, Wily, born Teila Tuli, was a well-known sumo wrestler and UFC 1 fighter. He became the first knockout victim in UFC history in 1993 when opponent Gerard Gordeau’s kick knocked a tooth clear out of Wily’s mouth, ending the fight after just 26 seconds.

He is survived by his wife, Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' explores rocker's alliance with The Boss and HBO's crime boss
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
'What's that accent?' When Oliver Platt accidentally brought 'The Bear's' Uncle Jimmy to set of 'Chicago Med'
Cicada tattoos? 'To me, cicadas are synonymous with home'
In his final season at the helm of the Grant Park Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar reflects on the past 25 years
Budlong Woods Branch library mural symbolizes immigration, metamorphosis, threats to books
The Latest
Cafe Tacvba 2024 press photo (credit Persia Campbell).jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un, dos, tres por Café Tacvba que viene a Chicago con Caifanes
En plena gira por Norteamérica con Caifanes, la banda mexicana celebra sus 35 años de carrera y el lanzamiento de “La Bas(e)” canción dedicada a los migrantes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
DSC_0651.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bomberos apagan un gran incendio en un edificio comercial de Humboldt Park
Los Bomberos de Chicago respondieron a una llamada de un incendio el miércoles en un taller de reparación de automóviles y baterías alrededor de las 6 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez  and Violet Miller
 
Mourners gather for a balloon release and vigil for 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera on West Jackson Boulevard near South Western Avenue, about 24 hours after the boy was shot to death on the sidewalk outside a nearby apartment complex on the Near West Side, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
El alcalde Johnson anuncia la expansión de un fondo de $10 millones para las víctimas de la violencia armada y sus familias
La ex alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot creó el Fondo Suplementario de Emergencia para Víctimas como proyecto piloto en cinco comunidades. Su sucesor, el alcalde Brandon Johnson, está utilizando fondos federales de estímulo para ampliar el programa a otros 10 vecindarios.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Police logo
Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 46th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A close-up of a woman's hands typing on a computer keyboard.
Health
Change Healthcare to start notifying customers who had data exposed in cyberattack
The company said names, addresses, health insurance information and personal information like Social Security numbers may have been exposed in the attack.
By Associated Press
 