Thursday, June 27, 2024
Most new gas, diesel vehicle sales would be banned in Illinois by 2035 under proposal

Modeled after a California policy, advocacy groups want Illinois to set a schedule that puts more electric vehicles on the state’s roads over the next decade.

By  Brett Chase
   
The INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard annual report also lists the Eisenhower Expressway — particularly from I-290/294 to I-90/94 Interchange — as the most congested road in the country.

Health and environmental advocates want the state to speed the transition to electric vehicles with a ban on gas- and diesel-fueled cars and trucks in a little more than a decade.

A group of health and environmental organizations are asking a state quasi-judicial body to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars and a large percentage of diesel trucks by 2035 after failing to sell Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the idea.

Speeding the transition to electric trucks and cars from gas and diesel models will reduce pollution and save hundreds of lives a year while helping Illinois reduce greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change, the organizations argue in a petition filed Thursday with the Illinois Pollution Control Board, a rule-making panel appointed by Pritzker.

Modeled after a California policy, the groups want Illinois to set a schedule that puts more electric vehicles on the state’s roads over the next decade.

“Cars and trucks are now our largest source of air pollution and air quality alerts,” said Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin, who is leading the coalition. “Also, they’re a leading source contributing to climate change.”

Under a gradual timetable set by the plan, only sales of new electric cars would be allowed in Illinois beginning in 2035. It would not have an effect on the use or sales of vehicles already on the road.

The plan calls for a phase-in strategy and would begin with the 2028 model year if the board would adopt the plan this year.

Depending on the size and class of trucks, sales of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles would be dramatically reduced beginning in 2028. For instance, no more than 70 percent of sales of new medium to heavy-duty commercial trucks and vans could run on fossil fuels by that year.

Twenty percent of sales of new diesel-fueled semi-trailer trucks would need to be zero-emission versions.

Pritzker has resisted putting forth such a policy despite four years of lobbying from advocates. His representatives have said the governor was evaluating the impact on the businesses and industries across the state.

The pollution board’s handling of the request will be a test of its independence from politics. Pritzker appointed all four members of the panel, which has one vacancy.

Advocates argue that each year harmful gas and diesel emissions are reduced in Illinois, hundreds of lives will be saved.

“We’re asking them to take an action that would protect the health of Illinois residents,” said Brian Urbaszewski, director of environmental health programs at Respiratory Health Association in Chicago.

A study by his organization found more than 400 lives a year can be saved by transitioning to electric vehicles that don’t emit the toxic pollution created by fossil fuels.

Respiratory Health is joined by Chicago Environmental Justice Network, Chicago-based Center for Neighborhood Technology, Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund asking the state board to act.

Diesel truck pollution has been a major source of chronic respiratory issues in Chicago’s environmental justice communities, such as Little Village.

