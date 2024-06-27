WBEZ Presents: Vocalo's Summer Finale

We’re wrapping up Chicago summer the best way we know how: live music, dancing, community connection and all-around good vibes at one big party! Join WBEZ and Vocalo for an end-of-summer concert featuring performances by rising Chicago-based artists: West Side rap collective Pivot Gang , renowned trumpeter Marquis Hill , singer-songwriter KAINA , and esteemed DJ Lady D .

When: Friday, September 20 (Doors at 5 p.m., performances at 7 p.m.)

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.)

Admission: Free, no registration required

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and food & drink to celebrate the summer with an evening of live music – and experience this all-star lineup of Chicago talent.

This event is part of the park’s 20th Anniversary Summer Season, and the second year of Millennium Park’s Residency Program. Vocalo is one of five organizations selected by the program to present free programming this summer.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., followed by a DJ set by DJ Lady D, and performances will begin at 7 p.m. No advance registration is required; the event is FREE and open to the public.

Vocalo’s Summer Finale will be co-hosted by mid-day host Nudia Hernandez, and Bekoe, founder of iLLANOiZE .

Join us at this end-of-summer celebration! Party on!

Bios

Pivot Gang

Based in Chicago’s West Side, Pivot Gang is a hip hop collective of independent rappers with a wide range of styles carefully synchronized into one sound. Brothers Saba (Tahj Malik Chandler) and Joseph Chilliams (Jerrel Chandler) alongside their cousin John Walt (Walter Long) and their high school friend (MFnMelo, AKA Logan Yutters) founded the group. The collective frequently collaborates with other artists including Lucki Eck$, Martin $ky, Ausar, Noname and DJ Damnage. Their debut album, You Can’t Sit With Us, was released in 2019.

Marquis Hill

Marquis Hill is a Chicago-based, world renowned trumpeter who skillfully weaves musical genres like jazz, hip-hop, R&B, Chicago house and neo-soul together. His newest album, Modern Flows Vol. II, is a profound blend of jazz with hip-hop – and activism. In 2014, Hill won one of the most prestigious global jazz competitions, garnering him the Monk prize, which was the culmination of yearslong practice: the artist has been playing the trumpet since sixth grade. Since then, he has dedicated his career to breaking down barriers between genres.

KAINA

KAINA is a Chicago-based singer-songwriter. Known for her mellow tunes and lyricism, KAINA gives insight into her experiences growing up in Chicago. Her debut album, Next to the Sun, was released in 2019. In 2022, KAINA produced her second studio album, It Was a Home.

DJ Lady D

A Chicago native, DJ Lady D (Darle Jackson) is at the forefront of Black women in electronic music. Last year, she was voted Chicago’s Best House Music DJ by the Chicago Reader. DJ Lady D has performed house, techno, and disco sets locally at Lollapalooza and regionally at Wanderlust, Noise Pop, West Fest, SXSW, and more. After beginning professional DJing in 1995, DJ Lady D produced her record label, D’lectable Music, in 2004. Her newest release, “A Deep- Felt Love,” topped the Deep House Charts on Traxsource.com.