The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed

Returning this year are the Navy Blue Angels and Army Golden Knights, joined by newcomers RJ Gritter and the Trojan Phlyers and more.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach in 2022. The aerial squadron returns to the lakefront spectacle this year.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, file

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights” are returning to the 2024 Chicago Air and Water Show, as the full lineup for this year’s event was announced Monday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

This year’s show runs 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10-11, one week earlier than usual, due to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 at the United Center. More than 1 million people attend the free lakefront show each year. (Less crowded and also exciting is the practice run held on Aug. 9.) The show is centered at North Avenue beach.

New this year are veteran stunt pilot/aerobatics expert RJ Gritter aboard his acrobatic Decathalon 150 CS, and the Trojan Phlyers team with two North American Aviation T-28B aircraft, “which can take off in less than 800 feet of runway, climb to 10,000 feet in less than 90 seconds, race level above 335 mph, and dive faster than 380 mph,” Monday’s press announcement said.

Fan favorite Herb Hunter, the “Voice of the Air and Water Show,” returns as the narrator/announcer, a gig he’s held for more than 35 years.

Featured military performers:

Staff Sgt. John Eller conducts pre-flights check on his C-17 Globemaster III Jan. 3 prior to taking off from Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii for a local area training mission. Sgt. Eller is a loadmaster from the 535th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo)

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. John Eller conducts pre-flights check on his C-17 Globemaster III ahead of a training mission.

U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo

— U.S. Navy Blue Angels
— U.S. Navy F-35C long-range stealth striker fighter
— U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter aircraft
— U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft
— U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft
— U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus
— U.S. Air Force B-1B supersonic variable sweep-wing, heavy bomber
— U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
— U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter
— U.S Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10 subsonic attack aircraft, commonly known as the “Warthog”
— U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR) helicopter

Susan Dacy and her "Big Red" Stearman fly at the 60th Chicago Air & Water Show at North Avenue Beach on August 18, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Susan Dacy and her “Big Red” Stearman fly at the 60th Chicago Air & Water Show at North Avenue Beach in 2018. Dacy is among the lineup for this year’s show.

COLIN BOYLE/Sun-Times File

Featured civilian stunt performers:

— RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics
— Trojan Phlyers — T-28B (2-ship)
— Bill Stein Edge 540 aerobatics and formation flight
— Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatics and acrobatic flying
— Susan Dacy — Big Red Stearman Biplane barnstorming
— Ed “Hamster” Hamill — “Folds of Honor” biplane propeller aerobatics

More information can be found at ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Readers call out Abby for disparaging wife who doesn’t help cook
Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024
James Sikking, 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Doogie Howser' actor, dies at 90
Common teaming with orchestra for a Millennium Park 'experience'
Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dead at 53
When to fight for love, when to let go?
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Readers call out Abby for disparaging wife who doesn’t help cook
Responding to a woman tired of hosting her husband’s friends, columnist gave the visiting husband a pass but called his wife ‘lazy and insensitive’ for failing to contribute in the kitchen.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
oak street beach bridge - model 1.jpg
Editorials
Even the stunning Mag Mile could use a glow up. Here's one makeover plan
The plan proposed by Gensler, the world’s largest architecture firm, includes creating a footbridge to carry pedestrians over Lake Shore Drive and onto Oak Street Beach.
By CST Editorial Board
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
White Sox relief pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a three-run home run
White Sox
White Sox end first half with sweep at hands of Pirates
“It’s not the first half we wanted, but we just gotta keep showing up, playing hard,” left fielder Andrew Benintendi said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Hagen Smith
White Sox
White Sox select left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith from Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
By Kyle Williams
 