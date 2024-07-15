Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team “Golden Knights” are returning to the 2024 Chicago Air and Water Show, as the full lineup for this year’s event was announced Monday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

This year’s show runs 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10-11, one week earlier than usual, due to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 at the United Center. More than 1 million people attend the free lakefront show each year. (Less crowded and also exciting is the practice run held on Aug. 9.) The show is centered at North Avenue beach.

New this year are veteran stunt pilot/aerobatics expert RJ Gritter aboard his acrobatic Decathalon 150 CS, and the Trojan Phlyers team with two North American Aviation T-28B aircraft, “which can take off in less than 800 feet of runway, climb to 10,000 feet in less than 90 seconds, race level above 335 mph, and dive faster than 380 mph,” Monday’s press announcement said.

Fan favorite Herb Hunter, the “Voice of the Air and Water Show,” returns as the narrator/announcer, a gig he’s held for more than 35 years.

Featured military performers:

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. John Eller conducts pre-flights check on his C-17 Globemaster III ahead of a training mission. U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo

— U.S. Navy Blue Angels

— U.S. Navy F-35C long-range stealth striker fighter

— U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter aircraft

— U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft

— U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft

— U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus

— U.S. Air Force B-1B supersonic variable sweep-wing, heavy bomber

— U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

— U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter

— U.S Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10 subsonic attack aircraft, commonly known as the “Warthog”

— U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR) helicopter

Susan Dacy and her “Big Red” Stearman fly at the 60th Chicago Air & Water Show at North Avenue Beach in 2018. Dacy is among the lineup for this year’s show. COLIN BOYLE/Sun-Times File

Featured civilian stunt performers:

— RJ Gritter Decathlon Aerobatics

— Trojan Phlyers — T-28B (2-ship)

— Bill Stein Edge 540 aerobatics and formation flight

— Kevin Coleman Red Bull Aerobatics and acrobatic flying

— Susan Dacy — Big Red Stearman Biplane barnstorming

— Ed “Hamster” Hamill — “Folds of Honor” biplane propeller aerobatics

More information can be found at ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us.