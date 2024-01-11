The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago Boat Show brings warm-weather showcase of more than 400 boats to McCormick Place South

Enthusiasts can enjoy the show, which continues through Sunday at McCormick Place South.

By  Erica Thompson
   
Visitors walk by the 47-foot-long MJM 4 — dubbed the “queen of the show” — for being the largest yacht on display at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place South on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Over 400 watercraft have descended on the lakefront for the Chicago Boat Show, an annual tradition for more than 90 years.

Walking into the event Thursday at McCormick Place was overwhelming, with rows upon rows of fishing boats, deck boats, ski boats, wake boats, pontoons, yachts and more beckoning customers.

“It’s like drinking from a fire house,” said Chris Riley, 42, of Palos Hills. “You get to see all the different options as quickly as possible.”

Riley was eyeing a 28-foot, 9,000-pound EdgeWater dual console boat with a price tag of about $380,000.

“It’s got the most spacious bathrooms I’ve seen on any boat so far,” he said. “I’m 6 foot 5, so, it matters.” 

Some of the watercraft on display at the Tohatsu vendor stall at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place.

Some of the watercraft on display at the Tohatsu vendor stall at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Boat enthusiasts with budgets of all sizes still have time to enjoy the show, which continues through Sunday at McCormick Place South, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Organizers and consumers say the appeal of the event is being able to compare and contrast models in one space, interact with manufacturers, and take advantage of special discounts. 

There are also family-friendly attractions, including a Paddlefest pool for stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking, bumper boats, a beach bar and cantina, a catch-and-release fishing pond, and a mechanical wave surf simulator.

Darren Envall, the show manager of the Chicago Boat Show, stands amongst the nearly 400 boats and watercraft on display at the McCormick Place event on Thursday.

Darren Envall, the show manager of the Chicago Boat Show, stands amongst the nearly 400 boats and watercraft on display at the McCormick Place event on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Show manager Darren Envall said he expects about 40,000 people from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and southern Wisconsin to attend the event, where boats range from under $10,000 to over $1 million. 

“During COVID-19, a lot of people got into boating, because it’s a great way to be able to get on the water, get outside and enjoy outdoors, while also separating [from others],” he said.

Chicago Boat Show

When: Through Sunday; hours vary

Where: McCormick Place South,

Tickets: $13-$15; 12 and younger free when accompanied by a paid adult admission

Info: chicagoboatshow.com

For salespeople like Brian Jahns, boat shows are big business; he estimates that the events account for 10% of sales for his company, Gage Marine, based in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

“Some people are here just to look, which is fine, but it’s nice to engage with someone that’s a real buyer,” said Jahns, who has been coming to the Chicago Boat Show for 30 years. “It gets your blood flowing.” 

Jahns is selling Chris Craft luxury boats that start at about $200,000. “It’s the Bentley on the water,” he said. 

Brian Jahns, a sales representative with Chris Craft, sits aboard the 2024 Chris Craft Launch 27 150th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place.

Brian Jahns, a sales representative with Chris Craft, sits aboard the 2024 Chris Craft Launch 27 150th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

History buffs can get a close-up look at a 1927 Chris Craft Racer — the “Racy Lady”— in the vintage section, Presented by the Blackhawk Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society of America.

The “queen of the show” is the MJM model 4 yacht. At 47 feet long with a price tag of $1.6 million, is the largest and most expensive boat at the event.

MJM sales manager Bill Bartus said he was negotiating multiple deals for the boat, which has drawn interest from Chicagoans who plan to use the vessel far from the waters of Lake Michigan.

“About 50% of the people that have shown interest in this boat live here, but the boat will be going to Naples or Fort Meyers,” said Bartus, who lives in Fort Lauderdale.

He said boat shows account for 40% of annual sales for MJM, which is based in North Carolina.

In the business for decades, Bartus said he has sold boats to a wide variety of celebrities.

“You wouldn’t believe it,” he said, dropping names such as Shaquille O’Neal, Vanilla Ice, Vanna White and Tony Robbins. “The money is pretty wild.”

It's all about boats — as far as the eye can see — through Sunday at McCormick Place South where the Chicago Boat Show is underway.

It’s all about boats — as far as the eye can see — through Sunday at McCormick Place South where the Chicago Boat Show is underway.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Married couple Robyn and Jeff Johnson, both 60, of Lake in the Hills, were shopping for something a bit more modest with their daughter, Haley, 24, on Thursday.

They currently own a 28-foot Chaparral deck boat, but are looking to upgrade.

When asked about the appeal of boating, Jeff initially responded with one word: “Freedom.”

He also spoke about camaraderie on the water — which could also apply to boat lovers of all demographics at the Chicago Boat Show.

“Everyone has the same thing in common no matter what kind of boat you’re in.”

Visitors stroll amid the boats on the main floor of the Chicago Boat Show at McCormick Place on Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Some 400 boats and watercraft are on display at the Chicago Boat Show.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thinking of buying a new boat? Check out the Chicago Boat Show this weekend at McCormick Place South.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

