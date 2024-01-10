Things to do in Chicago Jan. 11-17: The Mix

Theater
- Porchlight Music Theatre’s staging of “Anything Goes” is the centerpiece of “Cole Porter Festival: A Celebration of the Man and His Music.” The score features classic Porter tunes: “Anything Goes,” “Friendship,” “You’re the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” Michael Weber directs. From Jan. 13-Feb. 25 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $20+. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.
- Anna Ouyang Moench’s “In Quietness” observes a former consultant who follows her born-again husband to a Southern Baptist seminary, where she enrolls as a student at the Homemaking House, a training ground for future homemakers. Ensemble member dado directs. From Jan. 11-March 3 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $20-$45. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- Making his Chicago debut, Tony Award-nominated actor Jeremy Jordan comes to town for three performances. He’ll perform selections from “Newsies,” “The Last 5 Years,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Waitress,” plus tunes from the television series “Smash.” At 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $75-$150. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- Lifeline Theatre’s 27th annual Fillet of Solo Festival features two weeks of performances by a diverse array of performers including storytelling collectives and solo artists. The lineup includes “80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories” with Nestor Gomez, Sweat Girl, Lifeline Storytelling Project, GenNarrations, Tellin’ Tales Theatre with Tekki Lomnicki and more. From Jan. 12-21 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, and South of the Border, 1416 W. Morse. Tickets: $12, $60 festival pass. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.
- Curious Theatre Branch presents “Hit Me Like a Flower,” Beau O’Reilly’s comedy set in the small town of Little Chicken Mountain, where it’s been raining for weeks and the inhabitants are getting restless. O’Reilly directs. From Jan. 12-Feb. 14 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California. Tickets: $20 or pay-what-you-can. Visit curioustheatrebranch.com.
- Peter Samuelson’s “Magic, Love, Mystery” is a look at the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician as Samuelson explores how love can inspire us, transform us and even transcend death. To March 27 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $42.50, $47.50. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
Music
- Singer-songwriter, poet, activist and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell recently was nominated for four Grammys for her exhilarating new album “The Returner,” which follows her deeply moving solo debut “Outside Child.” At 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Sold out but a limited number of tickets will be available when doors open at 7 p.m. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration featuring violinist Hannah White, a new work by Nyandeng Juag, young performers from Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative, Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play and the Music Institute of Chicago Chorale. At 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Admission to the concert and a livestream is free. Visit musicinst.org.
- Chicago Sinfonietta’s MLK Tribute Concert includes the overture from Scott Joplin’s opera “Treemonisha,” Xavier Dubois Foley’s “Victory” Concerto and Margaret Bonds’ “Montgomery Variations.” At 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- A new season of World Music Wednesday gets underway with the Chicago International Salsa Congress, featuring Landy Cabrera, at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Admission is free. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Founding member of legendary country-bluegrass ensemble The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen, along with the Circle Band, performs songs from “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” the landmark album released by NGDB 50 years ago; plus he’ll dip into his original songs and tunes from the bluegrass-country songbook. At 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $25-$45. Visit evanstonspace.com.
- Every January for five days the Tomorrow Never Knows music festival features rising local indie artists as well as national acts. Nearly 50 bands perform Jan. 17-21 are featured at four venues: Lincoln Hall (2424 N. Lincoln), Schubas (3159 N. Southport), Gman Tavern (3740 N. Clark) and Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont). For a complete schedule and tickets, visit tnkfest.com.
Movies
- The Labyrinth Film Fest, presented with Prop Thtr, features new works from established and debuting filmmakers. The roster includes Zoe Pike and Leah Meacham’s “Bunny Hole,” Paul Carr’s “Interlude,” and works by Shalaka Kulkami, Jack Dunphy and Paul William Brennan. From 8-10 p.m. Jan. 16 at Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $12. Visit labyrinthartsperformance.com.
Galleries
- In the exhibit “JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out,” artist Kathy Halper celebrates her anti-social life through her humorous multimedia paintings and sculptures that explore the daily boredom of 30 years of marriage, dogs in our personal spaces and our addiction to screens. To Feb. 18 at Evanston Art Center, 1717 Central, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit evanstonartcenter.org.
- The Southwest summer is the setting of “Dog Days,” artist Yve Holtzclaw’s multimedia series inspired by a three-month road trip to explore abandoned architecture now captured in paintings, tapestries and sculptures. To Feb. 11 at Dittmar Gallery in Norris University Center, 1999 Campus Dr., Evanston. Admission is free. Visit northwestern.edu/norris/.
Family Fun
- “Disney100: The Exhibition” features treasures from the Walt Disney Archives. Featured are more than 250 artifacts and works of art, costumes and props and other memorabilia. At Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan. Tickets: $29.90-$59.90. Visit disney100exhibit.com/chicago/.
- Sony Pictures Entertainment’s “Wonderverse” is filled with immersive adventures based around some of the studio’s movies. The fun includes escape rooms (“Uncharted”), virtual reality games (“Ghostbusters,” “Jumanji”) and an arcade with bumper cars (“Zombieland”). There’s also a bar and restaurant. At 2310 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Free to enter; attractions are priced $6-$35. Under 16 are admitted until 7 p.m. and must be accompanied by an adult. Visit wonderversechicago.com.
