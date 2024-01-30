The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Chita Rivera, pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91

Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original production of “West Side Story.”

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
Chita Rivera arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in 2018, in New York. Rivera, the Tony Award-winning dancer, singer and actress who forged a path for Latina artists, has died at 91.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Chita Rivera, the dynamic dancer, singer and actress who garnered 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, in a long Broadway career that forged a path for Latina artists and shrugged off a near-fatal car accident, died Tuesday. She was 91.

Rivera’s death was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.

Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original production of “West Side Story” and was still dancing on Broadway with her trademark energy a half-century later in 2015’s “The Visit.”

“I wouldn’t know what to do if I wasn’t moving or telling a story to you or singing a song,” she told The Associated Press then. “That’s the spirit of my life, and I’m really so lucky to be able to do what I love, even at this time in my life.”

In August 2009, Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the U.S. can give a civilian. Rivera put her hand over her heart and shook her head in wonderment as President Barack Obama presented the medal. In 2013, she was the marshal at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

