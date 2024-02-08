The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Keith Urban, The Black Keys among headliners for NASCAR Chicago Weekend 2024

Also scheduled to perform are The Chainsmokers and Lauren Alaina.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Keith Urban, seen performing, will close out the two-day music portion of this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend.

Keith Urban will close out the two-day music portion of this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

There will be — fingers crossed — music.

And — fingers crossed — sunshine.

That’s the hope of music (and racing) fans planning to attend this year’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, especially when the songs will be coming from headliners Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina.

The headlining artists, announced Thursday, will lead the pack of NASCAR musical entertainment July 6-7 at Grant Park’s Festival Field great lawn.

The Black Keys — aka singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — will kick things off on July 6 following the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 110.

Closing out the day’s events will be The Chainsmokers, making a return to the fest after stormy weather forced the cancellation of their set at the racing extravaganza last year as well as wiping out concerts by Miranda Lambert and Charlie Crockett at the 2023 fest.

Lauren Alaina performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville,.

Lauren Alaina performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 in Nashville. The country music star headlines this year’s NASCAR Street Race weekend on July 7.

Getty Images

On July 7, Alaina is scheduled for an early afternoon performance, followed by Urban’s festival-closing set prior to the Cup Series’ Grant Park 165.

Show times for all concerts are still to be determined.

In addition to the headliners, a Chicago music showcase will feature artists and a special celebration of the 40th anniversary of Chicago House music. The full lineup will be announced later.

Two-day general admission tickets for the NASCAR weekend start at $269. Two-day reserved tickets start at $465. General admission for kids 12 and under is free on July 6 and $45 for the July 7 NASCAR Cup Series race. All ticket tiers include access to the concert area.

For complete information on ticketing options and to buy tickets, go online to NASCARChicago.com.

