Actor Mark Wahlberg to open ‘Wahlburgers’ in River North in March

Chicago will soon have its very own Wahlburgers, the much-talked-about burger joint owned by actor Mark Wahlberg.

The new restaurant will open at 2 E. Ontario St. in River North in March, Eater Chicago reports. The Wahlberg brothers, which include singer Donnie and chef Paul, have been expanding the burger chain since opening their first location outside of Boston in 2011. Wahlburgers now has almost 30 locations in the United States and Canada, with restaurants slated to open in Memphis, Detroit, Houston and Austin, Texas, according to the official website. Some cities also have a Wahlburgers food truck, though it doesn’t appear Chicago will be so lucky.

Wahlburgers has stirred excitement for its specially crafted patties, which include a mix of Angus brisket chuck, and short rib, according to the Boston Globe. Despite its name, the chain restaurant offers more than burgers. Wahlburgers’ menu includes macaroni salad, chili, an assortment of salads, made to order “Wahlbowls,” floats and chicken tenders for kids. Customers can expect a variety of burgers such as the Triple Decker, the OFD (Originally from “Dorchestah”) and the plant-based Impossible Burger.

Chicago may also get its very own Wahlburgers burger, Crain’s reports. Wahlburgers’ Chicago location is still in the process of obtaining a liquor license for the chain’s signature bar. Plans to open the restaurant have been pushed back in the past.

While Wahlburgers is the subject of a reality television show now in its ninth season on the A&E network, it has also been a source of controversy. The Wahlberg brothers have been sued by former colleagues and have had to close several locations because of financial woes.