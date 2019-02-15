Our Pledge To You

02/15/2019, 11:43am

Alfonso Ribeiro can’t copyright ‘Carlton’ dance

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ribeiro is suing creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance as Carlton from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on the popular video games. In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed The Carlton Dance without permission or giving him credit. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET127

In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which he’s suing two videogame makers over.

The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro’s lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, the makers of NBA 2K16, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance. The document denying the copyright says the moves in the “Carlton” represent a simple dance routine rather than a work of choreography, which can be copyrighted.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for March 18.

Ribeiro’s dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

He’s also suing Epic Games over the use of the dance in “Fortnite,” joining several rappers suing the game over dances.

