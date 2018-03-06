The second wave of artists scheduled for Chicago’s Pitchfork festival was announced Tuesday in similar fashion to last week’s initial reveal: via a mural in Wicker Park.
Tuesday’s real-time mural painting outside Violet Hour announced the addition of the following artists for the three-day festival, July 20-22 at Union Park:
— Chaka Khan
— The War on Drugs
— Courtney Barnett
— Earl Sweatshirt
— Big Thief
— Mount Kimbie
— Moses Sumney
— Smino
— Girlpool
— Syd
— Kweku Collins
—Zola Jesus
— Julie Byrne
— Berhana
The roster joins the list of artists previously announced: Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids and DRAM, This Is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, and Irreversible Entanglements.
For tickets/multi-day passes ($75-$375), visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com
The daily schedule now includes:
JULY 20
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julie Byrne
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
JULY 21
The War on Drugs
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Julien Baker
Zola Jesus
berhana
JULY 22
Chaka Khan
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
Japandroids
(Sandy) Alex G
Smino
Ravyn Lenae
Kweku Collins
