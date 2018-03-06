Chaka Khan, Courtney Barnett among latest additions to Pitchfork lineup

Chaka Khan performs in New York in 2014. | Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File

The second wave of artists scheduled for Chicago’s Pitchfork festival was announced Tuesday in similar fashion to last week’s initial reveal: via a mural in Wicker Park.

Tuesday’s real-time mural painting outside Violet Hour announced the addition of the following artists for the three-day festival, July 20-22 at Union Park:

— Chaka Khan

— The War on Drugs

— Courtney Barnett

— Earl Sweatshirt

— Big Thief

— Mount Kimbie

— Moses Sumney

— Smino

— Girlpool

— Syd

— Kweku Collins

—Zola Jesus

— Julie Byrne

— Berhana

The roster joins the list of artists previously announced: Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids and DRAM, This Is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, and Irreversible Entanglements.

For tickets/multi-day passes ($75-$375), visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com

The daily schedule now includes:

JULY 20

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julie Byrne

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

JULY 21

The War on Drugs

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Julien Baker

Zola Jesus

berhana

JULY 22

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Kelly Lee Owens

Irreversible Entanglements

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Smino

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

For more information, including line-ups, event news and the latest updates, visit Pitchforkmusicfestival.com