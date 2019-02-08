Cher delivers razzle-dazzle at the United Center — PHOTO GALLERY

She descended from the rafters onto the stage of the United Center in an entrance befitting one of pop music’s greatest queens.

Without missing a beat, the one and only Cher opened her Friday night concert in Chicago with two anthems: the powerful “Woman’s World” and the equally potent “Strong Enough.” And with that, the 72-year-old Oscar-winner took command of the stage surrounded by her fully-costumed “gladiators” for the opening salvo of her Here we Go Again tour extravaganza.

It’s Cher’s first tour in five years and comes on the heels of her recent big screen turn in “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again” and the release of “Dancing Queen,” an album of ABBA covers.

Earlier in the evening, concertgoers were treated to an opening set by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers along with Chic, whose hits include “Good Times,” “Le Freak” and “Everybody Dance.”