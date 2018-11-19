Hubbard Street, Shen Yun and more Chicago dance programs this holiday season

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in "Clan(device)" by Alice Klock. | © Todd Rosenberg Photography 2017

Fancy footwork abounds on Chicago-area stages: Here are some dance programs to check out this holiday season:

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: The company performs works by choreographers Alice Klock, Florian Lochner and Rena Butler. Dec. 6-9 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $25-$110.

“Carol of the King, The Irish Dance Christmas Spectacular”: An age-old tradition is turned into an exciting Irish Dance holiday spectacular. Dec. 9 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River, Rosemont, $25-$75.

“Tidings of Tap”: Chicago Tap Theatre’s celebration of tap and the holiday season. Dec. 9 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $25-$41.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater: Performing Kevin Iega Jeff’s “Nia Keii – A GIft of Life” and “Flack,” Gary Abbott’s “Parallel Lives” and “Somewhere,” and Jeff and Abbott’s “Heaven.” Dec. 15-16 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th, $35-$55.

Shen Yun: Classical Chinese dance along with a live orchestra that combines Eastern and Western instruments. Dec. 26-30 at Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker, $80-$200.

Need more suggestions for holiday fun? Check out our complete Holiday Entertainment Guide.