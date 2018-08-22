Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: August 24-26

Hey Chicago, it’s almost the weekend so time to start planning! If you are looking for things to do that won’t break the bank, check out this week’s free and cheap guide. It includes:

The Field Museum’s free admission day and farmers market

The free U.S. Pizza Museum in the South Loop

Midnight Circus in the Parks, starting at Garfield Park this weekend

Field Museum: Free Admission and Farmers Market

WHAT: The Field Museum is free for Illinois residents on Saturday, August 25, 2018. The museum is also hosting a farmers market on the same day.

Our museums are among Chicago’s greatest cultural assets, and the world-class natural history museum is no exception. The Field Museum is a great place to learn about our planet and its history, with exhibits on plants, dinosaurs, meterorites and mummies. Say hi to Máximo, the titanosaur that has replaced Sue the Trex at the museum’s Stanley Field Hall. The farmers market is also on Saturday at the museum.

WHEN: Museum open every day 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Field Market Day, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: The Field Museum of Natural History, 1400 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

GETTING THERE: CTA Red, Green, Orange lines, Roosevelt; bus #146 Museum Campus; Metra, Museum Campus/11th St.

COST: Free on Saturday (Illinois residents free day); regular basic admission, $24 adults



MORE INFO: Field Museum

Visit the U.S. Pizza Museum

WHAT: This month, the U.S. Pizza Museum opened in the South Loop.

New Yorkers might be upset that the U.S. Pizza Museum opened in Chicago rather than in their city, but the museum — dedicated to all things pizza — recognises all different sorts and styles, not just New York and Chicago. The museum’s history is pretty simple: Kendall Burns, the founder, says he’s a lover of pizza and decided to open a pizza museum.

WHEN: Museum hours, Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Pizza Museum, 1146 South Delano Court, Chicago

GETTING THERE: CTA Red, Green, Orange lines, Roosevelt; buses 12, 18; Metra Rock Island, LaSalle Street terminal

COST: Free, tickets required

MORE INFO: U.S. Pizza Museum

Midnight Circus in the Parks

WHAT: Midnight Circus in the Parks is once again bringing circus performances to Chicago communities.



The performances, which begin this weekend in Garfield Park, are part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks program. Midnight Circus in the Parks brings together circus performers to bring afforable and accessible circus performances to communities across Chicago, while raising funds and awareness for the city’s parks. The organization’s 12th season will run for nine weeks in nine different Chicago parks.

WHEN: Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Garfield Park, 100 North Central Park Ave., Chicago



GETTING THERE: CTA Green Line, Conservatory-Central Park Drive; buses 20, 82



COST: $5 general admission, free for children under 2



MORE INFO: Midnight Circus

Other suggestions

The Taste of Greektown, organized by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce, will be a culinary fest on Halsted Street in the heart of Chicago’s Greek restaurant scene. This year’s Taste of Greektown will include a Gyro Eating contest for the first time. Friday, Aug. 24, 4-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26, noon to 11 p.m.; 400 South Halsted St., Chicago; CTA Blue Line , UIC-Halsted, buses 8, 126.

, UIC-Halsted, buses 8, 126. Logan Square is having a food truck social, with over a dozen food trucks and local restaurants, along with beer and music. The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly 🐶. Friday, Aug. 24, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Humboldt Boulevard between Armitage & The 606 Trail; CTA buses 52, 72, 73; $5 suggested donation

Sundress Day is a festival about women, hosted by women business owners and entrepreneurs. Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Pier 31, 3101 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago; CTA bus 31; tickets $20 general admission

