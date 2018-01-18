Chicago’s Sun Wah restaurant named a James Beard ‘Classic’

The James Beard Foundation today announced its 2018 America’s Classics Award recipients, which include Chicago’s Sun Wah Barbecue restaurant.

The awards, “given to restaurants that have timeless appeal and are cherished for quality food that reflects the character of their community,” will be presented officially at the James Beard Foundation Awards ceremony May 7 at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House.

Sun Wah, located at 5039 N. Broadway, began its Chicago journey as a classic Hong Kong-style barbecue storefront eatery on Argyle in Uptown in 1986, under owners Eric and Lynda Cheng. The restaurant moved to its current location in 2008, helmed by three of their children (and current owners): barbecue chef Michael, general manager Kelly and executive chef Laura.

The Chen children took to Facebook Thursday morning to acknowledge the honor: “Thank you to the James Beard foundation for this prestigious award! Thanks to all our fans and patrons all these years! Most of all, thanks to our parents, Eric & Lynda, for their love, support, and determination to see us succeed all these years! We love you!”

Other recipients of the award include Galleria Umberto (Boston), Los Hernandez (Washington), El Guero Canelo (Tuscon, Arizona) and Doug Phuong Bakery (New Orleans).

The James Beard Awards are considered the Oscars of the culinary world.