Chip and Joanna Gaines announce their HGTV hit ‘Fixer Upper’ is done

Joanna and Chip Gaines, seen in a screen grab from their video announcement that they will end production of their HGTV hit "Fixer Upper" after the coming season, their fifth.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have finished their last “Fixer Upper.”

Season 5 of their popular HGTV home-renovation series, which begins in November, will be the final season for the show, according to a blog post on the Waco, Texas, couple’s website.

Their message to fans, posted Tuesday, says: “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.

“Though our ‘Fixer Upper’ chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. … We are just getting started.”

Despite their announcement, they don’t appear to be finished with TV altogether. Their message also says, “There’s so much good, new stuff coming your way!”

And it refers to the “Fixer Upper” spinoff “Behind the Design,” which focuses on how Joanna Gaines comes up with the designs for the homes they have renovated. Fans got a sneak peek of that show earlier this year.

The news that “Fixer Upper” will cease production comes after a lawsuit, accusing Chip Gaines of fraud, was filed in April by John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, his former Magnolia Realty partners. The suit accused him of persuading his then-colleagues to sell their ownership stakes at Magnolia Realty before he was prominently featured on “Fixer Upper.” Lewis and Clark demanded more than $1 million and the return of their ownership stakes.

Chip Gaines’s response at the time was that he was taken by surprise that friends who had his phone number decided to reach out to him with a lawsuit.

The Gaines’ HGTV series has contributed to the success of their Magnolia brand. They are best-selling authors and have a magazine as well.

HGTV put out a written statement supporting the couple’s decision: “It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like ‘Fixer Upper.’ We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV.”