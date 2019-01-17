Danielle Steel, Michelle Obama top latest Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

6. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Winter of the Witch” by Katherine Arden (Del Rey)

11. “A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

13. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Through Fiery Trials” by David Weber (Tor)

15. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Everyday Millionaires” by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “The Clean Plate” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Best Self” by Mike Bayer (Dey Street Books)

8. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

9. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

10. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

11. “The Point of it All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

12. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

13. “I’ve Been thinking…the Journal” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

14. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “The Green Print” by Marco Borges (Harmony)