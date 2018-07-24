Demi Lovato hospitalized for drug overdose: Report

Demi Lovato performs during "Tell Me You Love Me" World Tour at The Forum on March 2, 2018 in Inglewood, California. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday after an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.com

The website cites sources claiming she was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just before noon local time.

The Los Angeles Police Department told USA TODAY that at 11:37 a.m., authorities received a call from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. “We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age,” said Officer Ray Brown.

The 25-year-old singer is no stranger to dealing with substance abuse issues. She sought treatment at a live-in facility in Lemont, Illinois, in 2010. Lovato’s latest song, “Sober,” was released just last month, in which she detailed her drug use relapse. “I’m sorry that I’m here again, I promise I’ll get help/ It wasn’t my intention, I’m sorry to myself,” Lovato sings at one point. She received a massive outpouring of support from her fans.

In 2017, a YouTube documentary chronicled her substance abuse issues, which the singer claimed began in her late teens. Her struggles have also included battling an eating disorder and self-mutilation. In the documentary she talked of being sober for nearly six years.

In a 2014 interview with the Sun-Times, Lovato was upbeat about her future. “I am trying to focus on the future and all the wonderful things going on in my life rather than reflect on the past.”

Lovato has tour dates scheduled for New Jersey later this week.