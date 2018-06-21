Demi Lovato sings about addiction struggles on ‘Sober’

Demi Lovato performs during "Tell Me You Love Me" World Tour at The Forum on March 2, 2018 in Inglewood, California. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but her new song indicates she may no longer be sober.

The pop star released “Sober” on YouTube on Thursday, singing lyrics like: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Lovato tweeted a link to the song with the words “My truth.”

The singer-actress struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she’s become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Representatives for the 25-year-old singer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.