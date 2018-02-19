Evan F. Moore: Sun-Times digital team member talks about South Side upbringing

Evan F. Moore (left) speaks with Colin Kaepernick during his "Know Your Rights" Camp in May of 2017. | Provided photo

Evan F. Moore, a digital content specialist with the Chicago Sun-Times, was featured on a Vocalo 91.1 FM radio segment called “This Is What Chicago Sounds Like” on Monday.

According to the station, the segment features “the voices and people who contribute to our city’s rich cultural diversity. This month we’re highlighting the individuals in Chicago who are making Black History today within their respective communities.”

The monthly segment has a series of topics such as The Latinx Experience, Chicagoans Making Black History and Women in Hip-Hop.

Moore, who grew up in South Shore, has written extensively about sports, crime, advocacy, violence, politics, culture and race relations. His byline has appeared in Rolling Stone, DNAinfo, Chicago Magazine, and ESPN’s The Undefeated, along with many, many other publications. He’s also an adjunct instructor at DePaul University where he teaches a news reporting class. In 2017, he was a finalist for the Peter Lisagor Award for best non-deadline reporting in a newspaper or magazine for an article he wrote for Rolling Stone called “Colin Kaepernick and what white fans don’t understand about black athletes.”

He put in perspective what his appearance on the show means to him.

“Years ago, Vocalo was the first media outlet to have me on their station as a reporter. It is an honor to be recognized by the people who’ve watched me grow professionally,” Moore said in a statement. “To have my name mentioned with fellow Chicagoans who are trying to change the narrative of our city is an honor I won’t take lightly.

Former guests on the segment includes Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and former Fenger High School principal Liz Dozier, who featured on the CNN show “Chicagoland.”