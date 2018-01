‘Game of Thrones’ final season will air in 2019

HBO announced Thursday that the final season of its hugely popular series “Game of Thrones” will arrive in 2019, with a six-episode run.

The series will end its run after eight seasons on the cable network.

In other “Game of Thrones” news, the U.K.’s Royal Mail postal service has released the official stamps based on 10 of the series’ characters and creatures.