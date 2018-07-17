‘Gmorning’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish inspirational picture book

In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda performs in in Washington. | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, FILE

NEW YORK — “Hamilton” creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a picture book that he hopes will inspire young people.

“Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be published October 23, Random House announced Tuesday. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun. It will feature “affirmations” the “Hamilton” playwright has posted on Twitter over the years.

Random House is calling the book a “touchstone” for those in need of “a lift.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations for education, literacy and other initiatives.