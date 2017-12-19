Julia Sweeney to workshop standup show at Second City

She’s perhaps best-known for her role as the androgynous “Pat” character on “Saturday Night Live,” and film roles including “Vegas Vacation” and “Stuart Little” and comedian Julia Sweeney will soon be a familiar face at Second City when she makes her stand-up debut at the venerable improv hub.

“Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider,” promises the comedian’s present-day take on everything from parenting to feminism and everything in between, and will run Fridays (at 9 p.. Jan. 12-Feb. 2, 2018) and 6 p.m. Sundays (Jan. 14-March 18 2018) in Judy’s Beat Lounge at Piper’s Alley, 230 W. North Ave.

Tickets, $5-$13, are available at the box office (1st floor Piper’s Alley) or at secondcity.com.