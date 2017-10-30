Netflix cancels ‘House of Cards’ after claim of Kevin Spacey sex abuse

The day after star Kevin Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on a teenage actor, Netflix reportedly has pulled the plug on his acclaimed series “House of Cards.”

Deadline reports the show’s key cast members and creative leaders were informed of the decision Monday morning. The sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” now in production, is scheduled to air in 2018.

On Sunday, “Star Trek Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp alleged in a Buzzfeed article that Spacey climbed on top of him in an attempt at sex in 1986, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14. Spacey issued a statement of apology but said he did not remember the incident.