Politically minded Pussy Riot kicking off first U.S. tour at Subterranean

Following their U.S. debut in Los Angeles in December, the politically minded, anti-Vladimir Putin, provocative (and famously masked) artists known as Pussy Riot are embarking on their first tour of the U.S., kicking off at Chicago’s Subterranean on March 6.

The punk rockers’ headlining gigs are self-described as “a subversive mix of activist art and live set.” Their songs include “Police State” and the anti-Trump “Make America Great Again” (released just weeks before the 2016 election).

The group is also the subject of a documentary “Act and Punishment,” detailing the formation and rise of the group and their ascent to the world stage following a 2012 arrest and conviction on charges of “hooliganism” after a performance of the song “Punk Prayer: Mother of God Drive Putin Away” at a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow. Members of the troupe were imprisoned for two years for the crime.

Showtime is 8 p.m. at Subterranean, 2011 W. North. Tickets, $25 (17+over), are available at ticketweb.com.