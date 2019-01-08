Investigators contacted family of woman allegedly held by R. Kelly: attorney

Investigators have contacted the family of a woman whose parents claim she is being held against her will by R&B superstar R. Kelly, the family’s attorney says.

The district attorney’s office in Fulton County, Georgia, contacted the family of Joycelyn Savage on Monday, family attorney Gerald Griggs said, just days after the airing of the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which recounts allegations of sex abuse leveled against the singer.

Savage’s family has said the woman has been held in what they describe as a “cult” in Kelly’s homes in the Atlanta and Chicago areas.

Joycelyn Savage has said she is not being held against her will in two recorded interviews with the celebrity gossip website TMZ. Family members, who haven’t seen her in more than two years, think the videos were scripted and staged.

“Her family is encouraged by the investigation, but they will be happy once they get to see their daughter,” Griggs said.

The attorney said investigators have only requested contact information and had not scheduled any interviews with complainants as of Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said, “We do not have any comment at this time.”

“If the allegations are true, we believe [Kelly] should be charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping and possibly domestic abuse,” Griggs said. “We thank the public for putting pressure on the D.A. to do the right thing to at least open an investigation.”

TMZ reported on Tuesday that investigators have reached out to “several” other alleged victims profiled in the documentary series.

A Chicago police source said they’ve “been contacted by a number of people” since the series aired “and we’re following up on all concerns.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon. She said in an interview that an alleged victim reached out to her office in early 2018 with “allegations about incidents at R. Kelly’s home in Olympia Fields.

“We tried to set up meetings with her, her attorney and the head of our sex crimes unit, but she did not follow up with us. We take all allegations seriously, and need victims and witnesses to contact us so we can fully investigate,” Foxx said.

The state’s attorney’s Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division can be reached at 773-674-6492, she said.

R. Kelly faced child pornography charges in Cook County in 2002, but was acquitted after a trial in 2008.