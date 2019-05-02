R. Kelly’s attorney: ‘It’s going to end with a dismissal or a not guilty’

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019. The R&B singer has entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

R. Kelly’s defense attorney predicts the singer’s ongoing criminal case in Cook County will end with the embattled R&B superstar once again walking free.

“It’s going to end with a dismissal or a not guilty [verdict],” Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, said on the BBC podcast “The Next Episode.”

Speaking with host Ben Zand, Greenberg also cast doubt on a tape recently turned over to prosecutors that is alleged to show Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

“The video that was turned over to prosecutors, I don’t believe that’s child pornography of R. Kelly, OK?” Greenberg said. “It might be child pornography of someone else, I don’t know. It may not be child pornography at all.”

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in February. Prosecutors allege he victimized four people — three of them minors between 13 and 16 years old — between 1998 and 2010.

He was found not guilty of 14 charges of child pornography in 2008. A tape that prosecutors said showed Kelly having sex with an underage girl was central to the prosecution’s case then, too. A dozen witnesses identified Kelly as the man in the tape, but jurors said they could not be sure.

Greenberg also maintained that, despite the decades of allegations against his client, Kelly is just “a regular guy.”

“He lives in a regular condo in Trump Tower. He eats — as everyone knows — he eats McDonald’s,” Greenberg said. “He plays basketball, he sings, goes out for relaxation, he smokes cigars at a cigar bar. He’s a pretty simple guy.”

As Kelly’s case progresses through the Cook County courts system, the singer is reportedly under the investigation of federal authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security, which investigates sex trafficking.