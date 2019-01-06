Sandra Oh, co-host of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, also snagged the award for best TV drama actress, the first Asian to win in that category.In accepting the trophy for her role in “Killing Eve,” Oh gave an emotional tribute to her parents, thanking them in two languages. They were in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom to watch Oh win her second Golden Globe.

She won her first Globe in 2006 for her supporting work in “Grey’s Anatomy.” In BBC America’s “Killing Eve” she plays a British operative who becomes obsessed with an international assassin.

Oh had already grown emotional early in the evening when she gave tribute to the show’s diverse set of nominees during the opening monologue.