Surf movie maker Rory Kennedy rides the wave of brother’s gov campaign

Martin Sheen (left) and Laird Hamilton flank Rory Kennedy at the L.A. premiere of her documentary about the famed surfer, "Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton." | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo

Based on the body of work by Rory Kennedy, a documentary about surfing legend Laird Hamilton would seem an unlikely project for the filmmaker and member of the nation’s famed political family.

“Yes, I know it seems a bit incongruous. It certainly was a far cry from Vietnam or the hills of Appalachia or making a film about my mother,” said Kennedy with a laugh, referring to her previous efforts, including the Oscar-nominated “Last Days in Vietnam” as well as “American Hollow” and “Ethel.”

Beyond Hamilton’s amazing, one-of-a-kind abilities on a surfboard — including shots of him navigating 100-foot waves in “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” (opening Friday at Landmark’s Century Centre) — Kennedy hoped that audiences would connect with various aspects of Hamilton’s personality: his lifelong connection to the ocean, his still being a kid at heart, and his fearlessness, often bordering on foolishness, when it comes to risk-taking.

“On top of all that, I truly believe that right now — when everybody is so anxious about the state of the world and this nation — it might be nice to step out of all that for a couple of hours and be one with the ocean and watch some spectacular surfing,” said Kennedy.

Though she knew the famed surfer casually as a neighbor in California, “I really wasn’t interested in making a surf film” at first, said Kennedy. “I love surf films, and grew up watching them, but I didn’t necessarily want to make one. But in meeting Laird and getting to know him — and realize what an intriguing, true character that he is — I realized his life story is a great one. Though he had a lot of press coverage over the years, the full story of Laird Hamilton hadn’t played itself out,” the filmmaker pointed out about the man who has never competed professionally in a sport that he has helped make so well-known.

Coming from a family that cherishes sports was an advantage to her in undertaking the Hamilton film. And “I also was very fortunate to grow up around a number of people who had achieved great things in sports — like Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Rafer Johnson and people who had climbed Mount Everest,” she said.

Kennedy proudly gave a shout-out to her older brother, Chris Kennedy, and his campaign for Illinois governor. When she hits town this weekend for the film’s opening, she revealed her children and husband will join her to campaign for her brother, whose campaign she has supported financially.

“Chris is a huge leader in our family. I know he loves Chicago and the whole state of Illinois and will fight for the state,” said Kennedy, who added she hopes her brother, “along with other governors on the national stage will help change the course this country is on — for the next five, 10 and 20 years.”

Kennedy will appear in person after the 7 p.m. showing of “Take Every Wave” on Friday and Saturday, with brother Chris scheduled to moderate the Friday Q&A.