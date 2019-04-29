Lifetime following up on ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ with Soledad O’Brien as host

R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in domestic relations court, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Surviving R. Kelly” is getting a highly-anticipated follow-up.

“Surviving R Kelly: The Impact,” a two-hour follow-up special to the explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” series that debuted in January, premieres on the network on May 4th at 10 p.m. E.T.

The special, hosted by Soledad O’Brien, will recap the reactions to the initial explosive documentary, which premiered shortly before Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February.

RELATED: The timeline of the R. Kelly child pornography case

The special intends to “elevate the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor,” per a press release.

Most recently, lawyers of Kelly’s were in court in April to argue over pretrial motions, including Kelly’s demand that prosecutors turn over copies of communications from Michael Avenatti, the attorney who claims to have found an old video showing Kelly having sex with one of his then-teen accusers.

