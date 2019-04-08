Tickets on sale Friday for first Teatro ZinZanni show in new Loop space

Frank Ferrante has been cast as one of the headline acts in Teatro ZinZanni's "Love, Chaos, & Dinner." | Provided photo

The Chicago engagement of the acclaimed and eclectic cabaret company Teatro ZinZanni moves a step closer to reality as tickets go on sale Friday for its opening production.

“Love, Chaos, & Dinner,” said to blend cirque, spectacle, live music and comedy accompanied by fine dining, will begin performances July 18 at the Spiegeltent ZaZou, a mirror tent built in recently rediscovered space on the 14th floor of the new Cambria Hotel at 32 W. Randolph.

The cast of the Chicago premiere includes comic actor (and longtime Groucho Marx impersonator) Frank Ferrante, music chanteuse Lady Rizo and a Chicag-raised aerial trapeze act called Duo Rose.

Each ticket, $99-$189, includes a four-course meal. Tickets are available at https://zinzanni.com/chicago/.

