Curtain Call: ‘Bright Star’ and more theater openings, previews March 15-21

PICK OF THE WEEK

“Bright Star”: Steve Martin is best known as a comedian and actor, but he’s also an accomplished banjo player and roots musician. He’s won several Grammys, including one for the song “Love Has Come For You,” written with Edie Brickell. The duo also paired up to create this country/bluegrass-inspired musical, a tale of love and redemption set in the American South during the 1920s-40s. Directed and choreographed by Ericka Mac with music direction by Julie B. Nichols. Previews begin March 16, opens March 23; to May 5. BoHo Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $35.

MORE PREVIEWS, OPENINGS

“Admissions”: Joshua Harmon’s family drama that takes aim at contemporary issues including while liberal guilt and political correctness; directed by Jeremy Wechsler. Previews begin March 21, opens April 1; to May 12. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $12-$48.

“Best for Winter, being a short Shakespeare adapted from The Winter’s Tale and other works”: An exploration of classical fantasy with an impossible ending focusing on Shakespeare’s story of human beings living in a world broken by the acts of a man in power; adapted and directed by Evan Jackson. Previews begin March 21, opens March 23; to April 20. Idle Muse Theatre at The Edge Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa, $20.

“Djembe! The Show”: Doug Manuel and West Hyler’s high-energy audience-interactive mix of storytelling and music. Previews begin March 19, opens April 11; to June 2. Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln, $39-$69.

“Hands on a Hardbody”: Doug Wright, Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio’s musical about a group of Texans hoping to win a pickup truck by keeping one hand on the parked truck and outlasting the others; directed by Christopher Pazdernik. Previews begin March 15, opens March 17; to April 27. Refuge Theatre Project at Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence, $30.

“In To America”: Drama traces the American immigrant experience from Jamestown to present day through the stories of ordinary men, women and children. March 18-22. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12, $14.

Mayumana: The Israeli dance company performs “Currents,” a mix of percussive dance, specially made instruments and storytelling through light, sounds and visual effects. March 20. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $15-$55.

“A Number”: Caryl Churchill’s suspenseful drama about the meeting of a father and his estranged son that asks questions about the morality of actions and the possibility of atonement; directed by Robin Witt. Previews begin March 20, opens March 27; to June 9. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80.

“Poseidon! An Upside Down Musical”: David Cerda and Scott Lamberty’s musical parody and loving homage to the classic 1972 film “The Poseidon Adventure”; directed by Derek Van Barham. Previews begin March 15, opens March 22; to April 28. Hell in a Handbag Productions at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $38, $45.

“Reap the Grove”: A staged reading of Caity-Shea Violette’s play about a family of women reconnecting in the face of a life-altering decision. March 15. Artemisia at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $15.

“The Time Warp Trio”: Lifeline Theatre KidSeries presents Frances Limoncelli’s adaptation of Jon Scieszka’s book series about a young boy who receives a magical book for his birthday; directed by Heather Currie. Preview March 16, opens March 17; to April 20. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $15.

“Yen”: Anna Jordan’s play about two teenage brothers surviving in a dismal apartment bathed in the glow of their computer screens whose lives are changed by a strange neighbor girl; directed by Elly Green. Previews begin March 21, opens March 25; to May 5. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46.

La Femme Dance Festival: Featuring the work of choreographers Lindsay Renea Benton, L. Graciella Maiolatesi, Marceia L. Scruggs, Jasmin Williams, Brittany Chanel Winters. March 14-16. Red Clay Dance at Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield, $10.