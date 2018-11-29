White Castle mugs poised for holiday gift-giving

Net proceeds from sales of the 2018 White Castle commemorative mugs will benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Fund. | Provided

Still looking for a unique holiday gift for that special someone on your shopping list?

White Castle may save the day. The iconic hamburger chain on Thursday unveiled its 2018 commemorative ceramic mugs, available for $5.99 at area Castle locations. Designed by fashion designer Telfar Clemens, the blue mugs feature the familiar White Castle logo.

Net proceeds from mug sales will benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights bail fund for school-age youth held on Rikers Island, Thursday’s announcement stated.

Since White Castle’s partnership with the Telfar label begininng in 2017, the designer has also created two sets of White Castle team member uniforms; a third line of uniforms to set to be released in 2019.