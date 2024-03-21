The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Environment News Chicago

Johnson doubles down, appoints official negligent in Little Village dust-storm debacle to run Buildings Department

Marlene Hopkins was the Buildings Department official in charge of reviewing plans for the 2020 Crawford coal plant implosion that blanketed the Southwest Side community in dust.

By  Brett Chase and Lauren FitzPatrick
   
SHARE Johnson doubles down, appoints official negligent in Little Village dust-storm debacle to run Buildings Department
A dust cloud from a smokestack implosion blanketed part of Little Village on April 11, 2020.

A massive dust cloud covered Little Village after a botched implosion of a former coal plant in April 2020.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Mayor Brandon Johnson officially appointed Marlene Hopkins, the Buildings Department employee who oversaw a botched implosion of a Little Village coal plant smokestack four years ago, to be the city’s top official responsible for making sure buildings, as well as demolitions, are safe for the public.

In a statement Wednesday, Johnson said Hopkins was “the ideal choice to lead the Department of Buildings as we work towards a safer, more prosperous Chicago for all.”

Hopkins, a city employee for the past 25 years, is the acting commissioner and most recently served as the first deputy commissioner of the Buildings Department.

Four years ago, she was responsible for making sure the implosion of an almost 400-foot smokestack for the former Crawford coal-fired power plant on Pulaski Road north of the Stevenson Expressway would be performed in a safe and environmentally friendly way on the Saturday of Easter weekend.

When the stack came crashing down that day, there was not enough water used to suppress the dust storm that created a severe public nuisance and threat to health. A giant cloud covered homes and other property with the dust.

Related

There is a proposed settlement for $12.25 million in a class-action lawsuit brought by Little Village residents against developer Hilco Redevelopment, which owned the former coal plant, tore it down and built a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that is now being leased to retailer Target.

“Hopkins has been responsible for ensuring compliance with local, state and federal regulations,” Johnson said in his statement.

A report from Chicago’s former Inspector General Joe Ferguson recommended that Hopkins be disciplined for her role in the dust storm, something former Mayor Lori Lightfoot chose to ignore. The report was never officially released but was made public by the Sun-Times last year.

Community representatives in Little Village have asked Johnson to release the report.

Hopkins has not publicly talked about her role in the Easter weekend debacle in 2020.

“I am honored to take on this role and to continue serving the people of Chicago in a new capacity,” Hopkins said in a statement included in her promotion announcement.

Hopkins was named acting commissioner of the city’s Buildings Department last month after her former boss, Matthew Beaudet, was fired by Johnson.

Next Up In News
DNA evidence helps Barrington Hills police ID victim in grisly 1979 death
Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, sends mandatory resignation letter to Vatican
Woman found dead in Englewood alley
Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinance
M. Emmet Walsh, character actor from ‘Blood Simple,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ dies at 88
Person killed in shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife helped me beat cancer, but now she’s drinking too much
After six months of guiding her husband through radiation and chemo, she began abusing alcohol and getting angry a lot, and he doesn’t understand why.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
image (1).png
Crime
DNA evidence helps Barrington Hills police ID victim in grisly 1979 death
Investigators used DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the charred remains found in a grassy section of Old Dundee Road in August of 1979 as those of 27-year-old Joseph A. Caliva.
By Daily Herald
 
The Archdiocese of Chicago building at 835 N. Rush St.
Religion
Cardinal Blase Cupich turns 75, sends mandatory resignation letter to Vatican
The cardinal, a close adviser to Pope Francis, turned 75, the church’s mandatory retirement age. He submitted his resignation letter, the Archdiocese of Chicago said, but the pope could refuse to accept it.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape.
News
Woman found dead in Englewood alley
Officers found the woman, whose age wasn’t known, just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of South Justine Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 