The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Environment Chicago City Hall

Official who oversaw Little Village implosion gets City Council OK to head buildings department

Marlene Hopkins should have been disciplined for her role overseeing the botched Hilco demolition of the former Crawford power plant in 2020, a watchdog report said. On Wednesday, almost two dozen alderpersons praised the new top buildings official.

By  Brett Chase
   
City officials were warned of possible dangers months before the botched implosion of the Crawford smokestack in the 3500 block of South Pulaski Road in 2020.

Chicago’s new buildings department chief and other city officials were warned of possible dangers months before the botched 2020 implosion of the Crawford smokestack in Little Village.

Alejandro Reyes

City Council on Wednesday approved Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to run the Department of Buildings, an official who was previously found to be negligent for her role overseeing the botched implosion that covered Little Village in dust four years ago.

Marlene Hopkins, a 25-year City Hall veteran, was approved 42-0 after almost two dozen alderpersons lavished praise on her. All but two of the council members avoided even mentioning the dust storm fiasco.

On Easter weekend 2020, developer Hilco Redevelopment imploded an almost 400-foot smokestack at the former Crawford coal-fired power plant as part of a larger demolition. When the stack crashed to the ground, it created a massive dust storm, covering homes and property.

Hopkins was singled out for her role overseeing the botched operation, and former city Inspector General Joe Ferguson said in a report that she should have been disciplined.

On Wednesday, even Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), who represents residents most affected by the 2020 debacle, showered Hopkins with praise.

He said she “owned up” to her part in the city’s poor oversight of the smokestack implosion, and he blamed systemic problems and procedures rather than individuals. He said he decided to support her after a “lot of thinking and soul searching.”

“We know she was the fall guy for the Hilco mess,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), the only other alderperson to mention the Crawford implosion.

Saying that the nominee showed resolve by staying on with the buildings department after being implicated in Ferguson’s report, Taylor told Hopkins, “I’m glad you stayed.”

Other alderpersons shared warm stories about their experiences working with Hopkins over the years.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) called Hopkins “one of my most favorite appointments ever.”

Hilco bought the Crawford property to redevelop the area and build a more than 1 million square foot warehouse that is leased to retailer Target, a project opposed by a number of residents who complain about pollution from increased truck traffic.

Hilco has agreed to a more than $12 million class settlement with Little Village residents over the implosion. The company paid far less in fines to the city and state over the matter.

After the Ferguson watchdog report on the city’s role at Crawford, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot chose not to follow Ferguson’s recommendation to discipline Hopkins and another department official.

Hopkins, who sat in the council chambers with her mother during the meeting Wednesday, has not spoken publicly about the Little Village failure. New rules on demolitions were adopted under Lightfoot.

The inspector general’s report has never been officially released, though the Sun-Times obtained it and made it public in 2023.

